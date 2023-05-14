https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/deadly-tornado-kills-at-least-one-person-in-southern-texas-1110332192.html

Deadly Tornado Kills At Least One Person in Southern Texas

A thunderstorm in the Gulf Coast created a possible tornado that hit Laguna Heights, and killed at least one person.

A deadly tornado left one dead and at least ten others in the hospital on Saturday morning after it struck near Laguna Heights, Texas, officials say.Two of the victims remain in critical condition, according to the latest reports by local media.In a statement which lamented that “the Laguna Madre area was hit by its fourth weather event in as many weeks,” the City of Port Isabel acknowledged that “overnight, a tornado caused extensive damage to Laguna Heights, the community between Port Isabel and Laguna Vista on Highway 100.”A preliminary damage assessment indicates an EF1 tornado hit Laguna Heights Saturday morning just after 4 AM with wind speeds from around 86 to 105 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reported.“Casualties were found in several of the demolished mobile homes,” the statement continued, adding that “a man was killed when the home collapsed on him.”“Five others were injured in the same cluster of damaged homes, and two more were injured in a flattened mobile home near the shoreline of Laguna Madre Bay,” the service wrote.“A rapidly-developing mini-supercell formed ahead of an approaching squall line near the lower Texas coast just before 4 AM Saturday, May 13. The supercell spawned a quick spin-up tornado that struck the town of Laguna Heights, Texas, over a two-minute period.”According to one meteorology expert, “the fatality and most of the injuries occurred in mobile homes.”

