Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu Vote in General Election
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu Vote in General Election
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14.
Sputnik comes live from Istanbul as incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu cast their ballots in the general election while voters throughout the country head to polling stations. There are three candidates competing in Turkiye’s presidential election: Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party; Kemal Kilicdaroglu who has been put forward by a six-party opposition alliance; and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Erdogan casts his ballot in Turkish general election
Erdogan casts his ballot in Turkish general election
Kilicdaroglu casts his ballot in Turkish general election
Kilicdaroglu casts his ballot in Turkish general election
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu Vote in General Election
08:29 GMT 14.05.2023 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 14.05.2023)
Presidential and parliamentary elections are taking place in Turkiye on Sunday.
Sputnik comes live from Istanbul as incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu cast their ballots in the general election while voters throughout the country head to polling stations.
There are three candidates competing in Turkiye’s presidential election: Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party; Kemal Kilicdaroglu who has been put forward by a six-party opposition alliance; and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!