https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/erdogan-and-kilicdaroglu-vote-in-general-election-1110337231.html

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu Vote in General Election

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu Vote in General Election

Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14.

2023-05-14T08:29+0000

2023-05-14T08:29+0000

2023-05-14T08:42+0000

world

kemal kilicdaroglu

justice and development party (akp)

turkiye

2023 turkish presidential and parliamentary elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110337349_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_52c0fd1857747881a976c0542ed384a9.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Istanbul as incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu cast their ballots in the general election while voters throughout the country head to polling stations. There are three candidates competing in Turkiye’s presidential election: Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party; Kemal Kilicdaroglu who has been put forward by a six-party opposition alliance; and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Erdogan casts his ballot in Turkish general election Erdogan casts his ballot in Turkish general election 2023-05-14T08:29+0000 true PT1S

Kilicdaroglu casts his ballot in Turkish general election Kilicdaroglu casts his ballot in Turkish general election 2023-05-14T08:29+0000 true PT6M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

presidential and parliamentary elections, presidential runoff