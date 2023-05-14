https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/erdogans-supporters-rally-outside-office-of-ruling-party-in-istanbul-1110358956.html

Erdogan’s Supporters Rally Outside Office of Ruling Party in Istanbul

On Sunday some of Erdogan’s supporters blocked the roadway in Istanbul, but the security forces are not trying to detain anyone. People are chanting, singing songs, burning flares and waving Turkish flags.

Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, has 49.56% of the votes with 97.78% of the ballots processed, according to a state TV tally. Erdogan’s main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, has 44.72%. According to a Sputnik correspondent, some of Erdogan’s supporters have blocked the roadway in Istanbul near the office of the ruling party, but the security forces are not trying to detain anyone. People are chanting, singing songs, burning flares and waving Turkish flags. Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkiye on Sunday. Since the candidates in the presidential race appear unlikely to secure over 50% of the votes, the election will head into a runoff, scheduled for May 28.

