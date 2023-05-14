International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/erdogans-supporters-rally-outside-office-of-ruling-party-in-istanbul-1110358956.html
Erdogan’s Supporters Rally Outside Office of Ruling Party in Istanbul
Erdogan’s Supporters Rally Outside Office of Ruling Party in Istanbul
On Sunday some of Erdogan’s supporters blocked the roadway in Istanbul, but the security forces are not trying to detain anyone. People are chanting, singing songs, burning flares and waving Turkish flags.
2023-05-14T23:59+0000
2023-05-14T23:59+0000
world
2023 turkish presidential and parliamentary elections
turkiye
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109356425_0:0:801:450_1920x0_80_0_0_a2a6004f0e8c8b6a8d54525cbd7f883e.jpg
Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, has 49.56% of the votes with 97.78% of the ballots processed, according to a state TV tally. Erdogan’s main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, has 44.72%. According to a Sputnik correspondent, some of Erdogan’s supporters have blocked the roadway in Istanbul near the office of the ruling party, but the security forces are not trying to detain anyone. People are chanting, singing songs, burning flares and waving Turkish flags. Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkiye on Sunday. Since the candidates in the presidential race appear unlikely to secure over 50% of the votes, the election will head into a runoff, scheduled for May 28.
turkiye
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109356425_100:0:700:450_1920x0_80_0_0_1f68d3a67da146fb82b3fcbb9243960c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, 2023 turkish presidential and parliamentary elections
recep tayyip erdogan, turkiye, 2023 turkish presidential and parliamentary elections

Erdogan’s Supporters Rally Outside Office of Ruling Party in Istanbul

23:59 GMT 14.05.2023
© Photo : Anadolu AgencyTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) is greeted in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2019.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) is greeted in Caracas, Venezuela, in 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Photo : Anadolu Agency
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - A spontaneous rally of supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is taking place near the office of the ruling party in Istanbul following the presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, has 49.56% of the votes with 97.78% of the ballots processed, according to a state TV tally. Erdogan’s main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, has 44.72%.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, some of Erdogan’s supporters have blocked the roadway in Istanbul near the office of the ruling party, but the security forces are not trying to detain anyone. People are chanting, singing songs, burning flares and waving Turkish flags.
Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkiye on Sunday. Since the candidates in the presidential race appear unlikely to secure over 50% of the votes, the election will head into a runoff, scheduled for May 28.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала