International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/macron-suggests-lowering-taxes-for-middle-class-1110358612.html
Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class
Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class
France's president suggested in an interview that lowering taxes for middle class taxpayers and business would encourage people to stay in the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years.
2023-05-14T21:25+0000
2023-05-14T21:25+0000
world
france
taxes
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg
"We must continue the trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class," the centrist president said, referring to those with incomes of 1,500-2,500 euros ($1,600-2,700). Macron said this would encourage people to stay on the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years. He said state support for lower-income households had increased, while the middle class had been left in the lurch.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1ee5944e7a07ee5393ab8fd1bd610a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
macron, president emmanuel macron, france, taxes, middle class, france's middle class
macron, president emmanuel macron, france, taxes, middle class, france's middle class

Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class

21:25 GMT 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested lowering duties on middle-class taxpayers and businesses in an interview with L’Opinion daily published Sunday.
"We must continue the trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class," the centrist president said, referring to those with incomes of 1,500-2,500 euros ($1,600-2,700).
Macron said this would encourage people to stay on the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years. He said state support for lower-income households had increased, while the middle class had been left in the lurch.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала