https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/macron-suggests-lowering-taxes-for-middle-class-1110358612.html
Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class
Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class
France's president suggested in an interview that lowering taxes for middle class taxpayers and business would encourage people to stay in the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years.
2023-05-14T21:25+0000
2023-05-14T21:25+0000
2023-05-14T21:25+0000
world
france
taxes
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg
"We must continue the trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class," the centrist president said, referring to those with incomes of 1,500-2,500 euros ($1,600-2,700). Macron said this would encourage people to stay on the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years. He said state support for lower-income households had increased, while the middle class had been left in the lurch.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1ee5944e7a07ee5393ab8fd1bd610a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
macron, president emmanuel macron, france, taxes, middle class, france's middle class
macron, president emmanuel macron, france, taxes, middle class, france's middle class
Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested lowering duties on middle-class taxpayers and businesses in an interview with L’Opinion daily published Sunday.
"We must continue the trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class," the centrist president said, referring to those with incomes of 1,500-2,500 euros ($1,600-2,700).
Macron said this would encourage people to stay on the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years. He said state support for lower-income households had increased, while the middle class had been left in the lurch.