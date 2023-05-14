https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/macron-suggests-lowering-taxes-for-middle-class-1110358612.html

Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class

Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class

France's president suggested in an interview that lowering taxes for middle class taxpayers and business would encourage people to stay in the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years.

2023-05-14T21:25+0000

2023-05-14T21:25+0000

2023-05-14T21:25+0000

world

france

taxes

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg

"We must continue the trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class," the centrist president said, referring to those with incomes of 1,500-2,500 euros ($1,600-2,700). Macron said this would encourage people to stay on the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years. He said state support for lower-income households had increased, while the middle class had been left in the lurch.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

macron, president emmanuel macron, france, taxes, middle class, france's middle class