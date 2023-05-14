https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/moldovan-opposition-sor-party-candidate-takes-lead-in-runoff-for-gagauzia-governor-1110358828.html

Moldovan Opposition Sor Party Candidate Takes Lead in Runoff for Gagauzia Governor

Moldovan Opposition Sor Party Candidate Takes Lead in Runoff for Gagauzia Governor

Gutsul tied with her Socialist Party rival, Grigory Uzun, in the first round of polls in April. The Sor Party put Gutsul on 52.39%, while Uzun was tracking toward 47.6% of the vote.

2023-05-14T23:33+0000

2023-05-14T23:33+0000

2023-05-14T23:33+0000

world

moldavia

election

election

presidential election

presidential election

gagauzia

socialist party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110177104_0:185:2985:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_a8566915433a8e42f4a4e03b11cdcd60.jpg

Gutsul tied with her Socialist Party rival, Grigory Uzun, in the first round of polls in April at around 26% of the vote each. Gutsul was projected to win 51% of the vote, against Uzun's 49%, according to the Socialist Party's tally. The Sor Party put Gutsul on 52.39%, while Uzun was tracking toward 47.6% of the vote. The Gagauz Central Election Commission has not published official returns. Gagauzia declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was reabsorbed by Moldova four years later. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.

moldavia

gagauzia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yevgenia gutsul, socialist party of moldova, the sor party, grigory uzun, gagauz central election commission, moldova