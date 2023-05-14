Moldovan President Discusses Financial Assistance to Country With USAID

International
13:49 GMT 14.05.2023
© SputnikUSAID sign
© Sputnik
Kishinev (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu have discussed additional funding for democratic and economic consolidation of the country with Erin McKee, a senior official of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the president's office said on Sunday.
"President Maia Sandu discussed with Erin McKee, Assistant Administrator of USAID's Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, the assistance that USAID has provided to us over the years … There was also a discussion on new funding opportunities to help the government accelerate the consolidation of democracy and economic growth through infrastructure, transport and resilience projects," Sandu’s office said.
The Moldovan president also thanked the US government that helps Kishinev to develop information technology, agriculture, wine-making and light industry through USAID grants.
Currently, Moldova is carrying out several projects with the support of USAID, which launched partnership with Kishinev in 2016.
From May 12-13, Sandu went to the US with an official visit. She met with several US official and lawmakers and delivered a speech at the Moldovan-American Convention in Chicago.
