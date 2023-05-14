https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/samsung-electronics-plans-to-build-chip-development-hub-in-japan---reports-1110346463.html
Samsung Electronics Plans to Build Chip Development Hub in Japan - Reports
Samsung Electronics Plans to Build Chip Development Hub in Japan - Reports
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is set to build a new semiconductor facility in the Japanese city of Yokohama, which will cost over 30 billion yen ($221 million), Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia reported.
2023-05-14T12:10+0000
2023-05-14T12:10+0000
2023-05-14T12:10+0000
economy
taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company (tsmc)
sony
japan
samsung
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101517/06/1015170659_0:19:2384:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_646357a29ceb23d1989bb3fd2f85072c.jpg
The city is currently home to the company's research and development hub, Samsung R&D Institute Japan, but the new facility will be built at a separate site, the newspaper said. The company will reportedly construct a production line for prototype chips there. The facility may be commissioned in 2025, but no other details have been revealed. Samsung Electronics declined to comment, according to the report. The world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is building its chip manufacturing plant in Japan, bankrolled by the Japanese government. Japanese electronics giant Sony flagged plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the country as well.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220812/samsung-head-pardoned-under-south-koreas-liberation-day-amnesty-1099501743.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101517/06/1015170659_272:0:2112:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_05e7f864a2d3743a5745739bab11fb37.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korean tech giant, samsung electronics, japanese city of yokohama
south korean tech giant, samsung electronics, japanese city of yokohama
Samsung Electronics Plans to Build Chip Development Hub in Japan - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is set to build a new semiconductor facility in the Japanese city of Yokohama, which will cost over 30 billion yen ($221 million), a Japanese newspaper reported.
The city is currently home to the company's research and development hub, Samsung R&D Institute Japan, but the new facility will be built at a separate site, the newspaper said. The company will reportedly construct a production line for prototype chips there.
The facility may be commissioned in 2025, but no other details have been revealed. Samsung Electronics
declined to comment, according to the report.
12 August 2022, 06:10 GMT
The world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is building its chip manufacturing plant in Japan, bankrolled by the Japanese government. Japanese electronics giant Sony flagged plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the country as well.