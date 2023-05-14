https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/samsung-electronics-plans-to-build-chip-development-hub-in-japan---reports-1110346463.html

Samsung Electronics Plans to Build Chip Development Hub in Japan - Reports

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is set to build a new semiconductor facility in the Japanese city of Yokohama, which will cost over 30 billion yen ($221 million), Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia reported.

2023-05-14T12:10+0000

2023-05-14T12:10+0000

2023-05-14T12:10+0000

The city is currently home to the company's research and development hub, Samsung R&D Institute Japan, but the new facility will be built at a separate site, the newspaper said. The company will reportedly construct a production line for prototype chips there. The facility may be commissioned in 2025, but no other details have been revealed. Samsung Electronics declined to comment, according to the report. The world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is building its chip manufacturing plant in Japan, bankrolled by the Japanese government. Japanese electronics giant Sony flagged plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the country as well.

