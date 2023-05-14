https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/spacexs-rocket-delivers-another-56-starlink-satellites-into-orbit-1110338875.html
SpaceX’s Rocket Delivers Another 56 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
A Falcon 9 carrier-rocket delivered another 56 Starlink internet-satellites into orbit on Sunday, the SpaceX corporation has announced.
"Deployment of 56 @Starlink satellites [into orbit] confirmed," the company tweeted. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from the launch center on Cape Canaveral in Florida at 1:03 local time (05:03 GMT). Shortly after the launch, the rocket's first stage landed on the floating platform. Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world, launched by SpaceX in February 2018. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Starlink stations have been providing the Ukrainian forces with access to satellite internet. However, in March, President of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said the company has taken measures to limit the use of its Starlink satellites for military purposes, including controlling drones, by Ukraine.
