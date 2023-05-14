https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/sudan-freezes-bank-accounts-of-rebel-paramilitary-1110358513.html

Sudan Freezes Bank Accounts of Rebel Paramilitary

Sudan Freezes Bank Accounts of Rebel Paramilitary

General Abdul Fattah Burhan ordered banks on Sunday to freeze accounts belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces---which have been fighting the regular army since mid-April---citing concerns for budget money.

"Abdul Fattah Burhan decided today to freeze the accounts of the rebel Rapid Support Forces and their companies in all Sudanese banks and their branches abroad," it said, citing concerns for budget money. The announcement came shortly after media reported that the Sudanese military commander had fired the central bank governor, Hussain Yahia Jankol, and replaced him with a deputy, Borai El Siddiq. The reason for this change was not revealed.

