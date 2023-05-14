https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/sudan-freezes-bank-accounts-of-rebel-paramilitary-1110358513.html
Sudan Freezes Bank Accounts of Rebel Paramilitary
Sudan Freezes Bank Accounts of Rebel Paramilitary
General Abdul Fattah Burhan ordered banks on Sunday to freeze accounts belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces---which have been fighting the regular army since mid-April---citing concerns for budget money.
2023-05-14T21:21+0000
2023-05-14T21:21+0000
2023-05-14T21:21+0000
world
rapid support forces (rsf)
sudan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109563037_332:554:1457:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_df343e7315d51362a7cb4d32e48ac1e3.jpg
"Abdul Fattah Burhan decided today to freeze the accounts of the rebel Rapid Support Forces and their companies in all Sudanese banks and their branches abroad," it said, citing concerns for budget money. The announcement came shortly after media reported that the Sudanese military commander had fired the central bank governor, Hussain Yahia Jankol, and replaced him with a deputy, Borai El Siddiq. The reason for this change was not revealed.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109563037_525:643:1401:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_cb42eab27be810bb62829a7754c92602.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sudan, abdul fattah burhan, rapid support forces, rsf, sudan conflict
sudan, abdul fattah burhan, rapid support forces, rsf, sudan conflict
Sudan Freezes Bank Accounts of Rebel Paramilitary
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudan’s transitional authority led by Gen. Abdul Fattah Burhan ordered banks on Sunday to freeze accounts belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting the regular army since mid-April.
"Abdul Fattah Burhan decided today to freeze the accounts of the rebel Rapid Support Forces and their companies in all Sudanese banks and their branches abroad," it said, citing concerns for budget money.
The announcement came shortly after media reported that the Sudanese military commander had fired the central bank governor, Hussain Yahia Jankol, and replaced him with a deputy, Borai El Siddiq. The reason for this change was not revealed.