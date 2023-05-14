https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/thai-opposition-parties-lead-with-97-of-votes-counted-1110357892.html
Thai Opposition Parties Lead With 97% of Votes Counted
With more than 90% of the votes counted, two opposition parties in Thailand, favored by the young, are surging ahead in vote counts.
On Sunday it was revealed that Thailand's military parties are losing to the country's political opposition groups, after more than 90% of votes counted, the Pheu Thai Party and the liberal Move Forward party are shown to be surging ahead in Thailand's elections.While the two opposition parties have yet to win, their possible victory could mean an end to a decade of a military-backed conservative government. But the country's military also wrote the country's parliamentary rules after its 2014 coup, and in order to come to power, the opposition parties will have to work with members of a junta-appointed Senate, which has a history of siding with military parities.The opposition parties have, however, caught the attention of young voters in Thailand. The Pita Limjaroenrat, 43, who leads the Move Forward party and is the former executive of a ride-sharing app, has sworn to create an "anti-dictator" government, should his party win.
On Sunday it was revealed that Thailand's military parties are losing to the country's political opposition groups, after more than 90% of votes counted, the Pheu Thai Party and the liberal Move Forward party are shown to be surging ahead in Thailand's elections.
While the two opposition parties have yet to win, their possible victory could mean an end to a decade of a military-backed conservative government.
But the country's military also wrote the country's parliamentary rules after its 2014 coup, and in order to come to power, the opposition parties will have to work with members of a junta-appointed Senate, which has a history of siding with military parities.
The opposition parties have, however, caught the attention of young voters in Thailand. The Pita Limjaroenrat, 43, who leads the Move Forward party and is the former executive of a ride-sharing app, has sworn to create an "anti-dictator" government, should his party win.
"It will be anti-dictator-backed, military-backed parties, for sure," he told reporters, adding that he will be prime minister, should his party win. "I think it's safe to assume that minority government is no longer possible here in Thailand."