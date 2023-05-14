https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/tower-partially-collapses-at-ancient-armenian-monastery-1110353836.html

Tower Partially Collapses at Ancient Armenian Monastery

A tower straddling the fortified wall around a 1,000-year-old monastery in Armenia partially collapsed on Sunday, the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"It has become known that 12 square meters [129 sq ft] of a tower that belongs to the fortified wall of the Haghpat monastic complex … has partially collapsed," the Rescue Service said in a statement. No casualties were reported, the service said, adding there was a risk that the rest of the ancient tower might crumble. The area was cordoned off. The Armenian Apostolic Church owns the Hagnpat monastery, while its maintenance is the responsibility of the Tumanian Regional Municipal Authority under an agreement.

