https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/trump-says-rally-in-iowa-canceled-due-to-tornado-warning-in-des-moines-1110333687.html

Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines

Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines

Trump made an announcement to his social media site Truth Social, asking his supporters to seek shelter from the threat of a tornado.

2023-05-14T03:32+0000

2023-05-14T03:32+0000

2023-05-14T03:32+0000

americas

donald trump

trump rally

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg

"Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally," Trump said on his Truth Social network on Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the event. Trump asked his supporters to seek shelter amid the tornado threat and said that the rally’s new date will be announced in the near future. Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has not yet formally launched his campaign.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, former president donald trump, iowa, tornado, trump rally