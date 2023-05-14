International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/trump-says-rally-in-iowa-canceled-due-to-tornado-warning-in-des-moines-1110333687.html
Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines
Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines
Trump made an announcement to his social media site Truth Social, asking his supporters to seek shelter from the threat of a tornado.
2023-05-14T03:32+0000
2023-05-14T03:32+0000
americas
donald trump
trump rally
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg
"Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally," Trump said on his Truth Social network on Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the event. Trump asked his supporters to seek shelter amid the tornado threat and said that the rally’s new date will be announced in the near future. Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has not yet formally launched his campaign.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f3f9f6f586f995b0f82987adf8ee51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, former president donald trump, iowa, tornado, trump rally
donald trump, former president donald trump, iowa, tornado, trump rally

Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines

03:32 GMT 14.05.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Conroy / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Conroy / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has canceled his rally scheduled to take place this weekend in Iowa due to a tornado threat.
"Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally," Trump said on his Truth Social network on Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the event.
Trump asked his supporters to seek shelter amid the tornado threat and said that the rally’s new date will be announced in the near future.
"Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today’s outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has not yet formally launched his campaign.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала