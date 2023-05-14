https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/trump-says-rally-in-iowa-canceled-due-to-tornado-warning-in-des-moines-1110333687.html
Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines
Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines
Trump made an announcement to his social media site Truth Social, asking his supporters to seek shelter from the threat of a tornado.
2023-05-14T03:32+0000
2023-05-14T03:32+0000
2023-05-14T03:32+0000
americas
donald trump
trump rally
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg
"Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally," Trump said on his Truth Social network on Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the event. Trump asked his supporters to seek shelter amid the tornado threat and said that the rally’s new date will be announced in the near future. Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has not yet formally launched his campaign.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f3f9f6f586f995b0f82987adf8ee51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, former president donald trump, iowa, tornado, trump rally
donald trump, former president donald trump, iowa, tornado, trump rally
Trump Says Rally in Iowa Canceled Due to Tornado Warning in Des Moines
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has canceled his rally scheduled to take place this weekend in Iowa due to a tornado threat.
"Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally," Trump said on his Truth Social network on Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the event.
Trump asked his supporters to seek shelter amid the tornado threat and said that the rally’s new date will be announced in the near future.
"Unfortunately, due to the Tornado Warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today’s outdoor Rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
Trump, who officially announced his 2024 bid late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who has not yet formally launched his campaign.