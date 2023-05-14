International
Turkish Presidential Race Heads Into Runoff - Reports
Turkish Presidential Race Heads Into Runoff - Reports
The Turkish presidential race headed into a runoff on Sunday as both Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu were unable to secure 50% of votes.
Erdogan was leading Kilicdaroglu with 49.94% of the vote, with 92.7% of the ballots counted, while the opposition leader lagged behind with 44.3% of the vote. The second round is set for May 28.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The Turkish presidential race headed into a runoff on Sunday as both Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu seemed unlikely to secure over 50% of the vote, according to a state TV tally.
Erdogan was leading Kilicdaroglu with 49.94% of the vote, with 92.7% of the ballots counted, while the opposition leader lagged behind with 44.3% of the vote. The second round is set for May 28.
Previously, Erdogan has been leading with 49.94% of the votes with 89.2% of votes counted.
