Turkish Presidential Race Heads Into Runoff - Reports

Turkish Presidential Race Heads Into Runoff - Reports

The Turkish presidential race headed into a runoff on Sunday as both Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu were unable to secure 50% of votes.

Erdogan was leading Kilicdaroglu with 49.94% of the vote, with 92.7% of the ballots counted, while the opposition leader lagged behind with 44.3% of the vote. The second round is set for May 28.Previously, Erdogan has been leading with 49.94% of the votes with 89.2% of votes counted.

