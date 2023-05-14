Ukraine’s SBU Seeking More Employees for Call Centers Extorting Money From Russians - Source

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/ukraines-sbu-seeking-more-employees-for-call-centers-extorting-money-from-russians--source-1110334226.html

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is expanding the recruitment of new employees to "call centers" used to extort money from citizens of Russia and the CIS countries to finance the Ukrainian army, a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"According SBU sources, in the cities of Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye, an additional recruitment of employees has been announced for the so-called ‘call centers,’ the main task of which is to extort money from citizens of Russia and the CIS," a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik. The source specified that the employees of the "call centers" are tasked with calling the people in the "customer base" and collecting information. The funds extorted by the scammers are transferred to the SBU. If an employee of a "call center" wants to quit, they need to "work out a fine" and all information about the resigned employee is transferred to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the source told Sputnik.According to Russia's Sberbank, about 95% of phone scammer calls to citizens of Russia are made from Ukraine, where between 800-900 fraudulent call centers are located. According to Russian bank VTB, a significant part of funds stolen from Russians by phone scammers goes to finance the armed forces of Ukraine.

