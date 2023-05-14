https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/ukraines-zelensky-announces-his-arrival-in-berlin-1110333569.html
Ukraine’s Zelensky Announces His Arrival in Berlin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Saturday, after Der Spiegel reported that the German government had made a decision to provide Ukraine with additional weapons worth 2.7 billion euros.
"Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security," Zelensky said on Twitter late on Saturday night. Der Spiegel reported earlier on Saturday, citing sources, that the German government had made a decision to provide Ukraine with additional weapons worth 2.7 billion euros (almost $3 billion), which would become Berlin's largest military assistance package to Kiev. The package's announcement is expected to be made on Sunday, at the ceremony of awarding Zelensky with the Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. The prize is awarded annually for contribution to the unification of Europe. In early May, German media reported that Zelensky was planning to visit Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 13. Kiev was very disappointed that the details of Zelensky's visit were made public and was thinking of canceling the trip, according to the T-Online news outlet.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has arrived in the German capital of Berlin.
"Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security," Zelensky said on Twitter late on Saturday night.
Der Spiegel reported earlier on Saturday, citing sources, that the German government had made a decision to provide Ukraine with additional weapons worth 2.7 billion euros (almost $3 billion), which would become Berlin’s largest military assistance package to Kiev.
The package’s announcement is expected to be made on Sunday, at the ceremony of awarding Zelensky with the Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. The prize is awarded annually for contribution to the unification of Europe.
In early May, German media reported that Zelensky was planning to visit Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 13. Kiev was very disappointed that the details of Zelensky’s visit were made public and was thinking of canceling the trip, according to the T-Online news outlet.