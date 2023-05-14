International
LIVE: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu Vote in General Election
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/watch-russian-forces-test-fire-mini-version-of-mlrs-grad-1110334418.html
Watch: Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
Watch: Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
A Tsarskiye Wolves fighting group has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried on hands or put on a pickup truc
2023-05-14T07:29+0000
2023-05-14T08:25+0000
dmitry rogozin
ukraine
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
grad
video
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102225/90/1022259083_0:221:2805:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_a16fe555aa55ace24ef1794d746a7036.jpg
A detachment from the Tsarskiye Wolves has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a new mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried manually or loaded on a pickup truck, the head of the Tsarskiye Wolves science and technology center, Dmitry Rogozin said.He added that Marusya provides accurate target engagement at ranges of up to 11 kilometers and has already been tested on the frontline.A fighter in the BARS-1 volunteer detachment, nicknamed 'Gruzin' told our Sputnik correspondent during test-firing that the new portable MLRS is an upgraded Grad-P single-barrel system, with three more rocket launcher rails added.The missiles have the same caliber as the standard Grad missiles - 122mm - but are much shorter and lighter.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
2023-05-14T07:29+0000
true
PT0M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102225/90/1022259083_57:0:2749:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b64b423dd021a78e3145435b82e45a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian stronghold, zaporozhye direction, mini version of the grad mlrs
ukrainian stronghold, zaporozhye direction, mini version of the grad mlrs

Watch: Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad

07:29 GMT 14.05.2023 (Updated: 08:25 GMT 14.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankRussia's Grad multiple launch rocket system. File photo
Russia's Grad multiple launch rocket system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The mini-version of the MLRS "Grad" is a portable missile launching system designed for quick deployment and high-speed mobility. It can launch a variety of rockets and missiles with different ranges and payloads, making it suitable for tactical operations and small-scale engagements.
A detachment from the Tsarskiye Wolves has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a new mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried manually or loaded on a pickup truck, the head of the Tsarskiye Wolves science and technology center, Dmitry Rogozin said.
He added that Marusya provides accurate target engagement at ranges of up to 11 kilometers and has already been tested on the frontline.
A fighter in the BARS-1 volunteer detachment, nicknamed 'Gruzin' told our Sputnik correspondent during test-firing that the new portable MLRS is an upgraded Grad-P single-barrel system, with three more rocket launcher rails added.
© Sputnik
The missiles have the same caliber as the standard Grad missiles - 122mm - but are much shorter and lighter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала