A Tsarskiye Wolves fighting group has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried on hands or put on a pickup truc

A detachment from the Tsarskiye Wolves has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a new mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried manually or loaded on a pickup truck, the head of the Tsarskiye Wolves science and technology center, Dmitry Rogozin said.He added that Marusya provides accurate target engagement at ranges of up to 11 kilometers and has already been tested on the frontline.A fighter in the BARS-1 volunteer detachment, nicknamed 'Gruzin' told our Sputnik correspondent during test-firing that the new portable MLRS is an upgraded Grad-P single-barrel system, with three more rocket launcher rails added.The missiles have the same caliber as the standard Grad missiles - 122mm - but are much shorter and lighter.

