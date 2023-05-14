https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/watch-russian-forces-test-fire-mini-version-of-mlrs-grad-1110334418.html
Watch: Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
Watch: Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
A Tsarskiye Wolves fighting group has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried on hands or put on a pickup truc
2023-05-14T07:29+0000
2023-05-14T07:29+0000
2023-05-14T08:25+0000
dmitry rogozin
ukraine
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
grad
video
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102225/90/1022259083_0:221:2805:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_a16fe555aa55ace24ef1794d746a7036.jpg
A detachment from the Tsarskiye Wolves has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a new mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried manually or loaded on a pickup truck, the head of the Tsarskiye Wolves science and technology center, Dmitry Rogozin said.He added that Marusya provides accurate target engagement at ranges of up to 11 kilometers and has already been tested on the frontline.A fighter in the BARS-1 volunteer detachment, nicknamed 'Gruzin' told our Sputnik correspondent during test-firing that the new portable MLRS is an upgraded Grad-P single-barrel system, with three more rocket launcher rails added.The missiles have the same caliber as the standard Grad missiles - 122mm - but are much shorter and lighter.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102225/90/1022259083_57:0:2749:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b64b423dd021a78e3145435b82e45a.jpg
Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
2023-05-14T07:29+0000
true
PT0M17S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian stronghold, zaporozhye direction, mini version of the grad mlrs
ukrainian stronghold, zaporozhye direction, mini version of the grad mlrs
Watch: Russian Forces Test-Fire Mini-Version of MLRS Grad
07:29 GMT 14.05.2023 (Updated: 08:25 GMT 14.05.2023)
The mini-version of the MLRS "Grad" is a portable missile launching system designed for quick deployment and high-speed mobility. It can launch a variety of rockets and missiles with different ranges and payloads, making it suitable for tactical operations and small-scale engagements.
A detachment from the Tsarskiye Wolves has destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye direction using a new mini version of the Grad MLRS called Marusya, which can be carried manually or loaded on a pickup truck, the head of the Tsarskiye Wolves science and technology center, Dmitry Rogozin said.
He added that Marusya provides accurate target engagement at ranges of up to 11 kilometers and has already been tested on the frontline.
A fighter in the BARS-1 volunteer detachment, nicknamed 'Gruzin' told our Sputnik correspondent during test-firing that the new portable MLRS is an upgraded Grad-P single-barrel system, with three more rocket launcher rails added.
The missiles have the same caliber as the standard Grad missiles - 122mm - but are much shorter and lighter.