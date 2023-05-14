International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch: Russia's Akatsiya Artillery System Performs Combat Work During Special Op
Watch: Russia's Akatsiya Artillery System Performs Combat Work During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system combat work during special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system performing combat work during the special military operation.The Akatsiya self-propelled artillery is mounted on a tracked chassis, which allows it to move quickly and easily across rough terrain. The vehicle is powered by a diesel engine and can operate in a variety of weather conditions. The Akatsiya also features advanced fire control systems that allow it to target enemy positions accurately and engage them with precision.
Combat work performed by crews of the 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts
Combat work performed by crews of the 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts
Watch: Russia's Akatsiya Artillery System Performs Combat Work During Special Op

