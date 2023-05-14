https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/watch-russias-akatsiya-artillery-system-performs-combat-work-during-special-op-1110335623.html
Watch: Russia's Akatsiya Artillery System Performs Combat Work During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system combat work during special military operation.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system performing combat work during the special military operation.The Akatsiya self-propelled artillery is mounted on a tracked chassis, which allows it to move quickly and easily across rough terrain. The vehicle is powered by a diesel engine and can operate in a variety of weather conditions. The Akatsiya also features advanced fire control systems that allow it to target enemy positions accurately and engage them with precision.
The Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system is known for its ability to provide reliable and accurate fire support in all weathers, thanks to its powerful 152mm howitzer that can fire a range of shells. The Akatsiya is also highly mobile, with a top speed of 50km/h, and can operate over a variety of different terrains.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system performing combat work during the special military operation.
The Akatsiya self-propelled artillery is mounted on a tracked chassis, which allows it to move quickly and easily across rough terrain. The vehicle is powered by a diesel engine and can operate in a variety of weather conditions. The Akatsiya also features advanced fire control systems that allow it to target enemy positions accurately and engage them with precision.