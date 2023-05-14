https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/yemen-government-delays-prisoner-swap-with-rebels-1110358713.html

Yemen Government Delays Prisoner Swap With Rebels

Yemen Government Delays Prisoner Swap With Rebels

A new prisoner swap between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in the north has been delayed. The swap was initially set for Monday, but will be reportedly delayed until the rebels reveal the location of their prisoner.

"The start of the new exchange will be delayed for a while. There is progress in the talks on allowing us to visit prisons in Sanaa and Magrib to check on the prisoners but nothing regarding the exchange," Fadael said. The new prisoner exchange was initially set for Monday but the government's lead negotiator Yahya Kazman told Sputnik over the weekend that there would be no further exchanges until the rebels revealed the whereabouts of captive senior Yemeni official Mohammed Kahtan, who has been in Houthi custody since 2015.

