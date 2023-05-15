https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/all-aboard-moscow-metro-celebrates-its-88th-anniversary-as-we-look-at-life-underground-1110370626.html

All Aboard! Moscow Metro Celebrates Its 88th Anniversary As We Look At Life Underground

All Aboard! Moscow Metro Celebrates Its 88th Anniversary As We Look At Life Underground

15 May marks the 88th anniversary of the opening of the Moscow Metro. The Moscow Metro has been an integral part of the city's transportation infrastructure since its opening in 1935. It has expanded significantly since then, with over 250 stations and 14 lines covering a total length of more than 400 km.

2023-05-15T11:37+0000

2023-05-15T11:37+0000

2023-05-15T11:37+0000

multimedia

photo

moscow metro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110367346_0:185:2985:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_76a07e85e19427838198c12e081c3773.jpg

Moscow Metro is celebrating the 88th anniversary of its opening on 15 May. The metro has been an integral part of the city's transportation infrastructure since opening in 1935. It has expanded significantly since then, with more than 250 stations and 14 lines covering a total length of more than 400km.Take a look at Moscow's metro in Sputnik's archive gallery:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow metro, metro 88th anniversary