All Aboard! Moscow Metro Celebrates Its 88th Anniversary As We Look At Life Underground
All Aboard! Moscow Metro Celebrates Its 88th Anniversary As We Look At Life Underground
15 May marks the 88th anniversary of the opening of the Moscow Metro. The Moscow Metro has been an integral part of the city's transportation infrastructure since its opening in 1935. It has expanded significantly since then, with over 250 stations and 14 lines covering a total length of more than 400 km.
Moscow Metro is celebrating the 88th anniversary of its opening on 15 May. The metro has been an integral part of the city's transportation infrastructure since opening in 1935. It has expanded significantly since then, with more than 250 stations and 14 lines covering a total length of more than 400km.Take a look at Moscow's metro in Sputnik's archive gallery:
The Moscow Metro is a rapid transport system serving the Russian capital. It is the busiest metro system in Europe and the fifth-busiest in the world, with an average intake of 7 million passengers every day.
Moscow Metro is celebrating the 88th anniversary of its opening on 15 May. The metro has been an integral part of the city's transportation infrastructure since opening in 1935. It has expanded significantly since then, with more than 250 stations and 14 lines covering a total length of more than 400km.
Take a look at Moscow's metro in Sputnik's archive gallery:
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin

Moscow Metro is an impressive feat of engineering and design that plays a vital role in the daily life of millions of people in Moscow.

Above: Construction of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya metro line in Moscow.

Moscow Metro is an impressive feat of engineering and design that plays a vital role in the daily life of millions of people in Moscow.Above: Construction of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya metro line in Moscow. - Sputnik International
1/18
© Sputnik / Anatoliy Garanin

Moscow Metro is an impressive feat of engineering and design that plays a vital role in the daily life of millions of people in Moscow.

Above: Construction of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya metro line in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Arkadyi Shaikhet

The metro was opened in 1935 and served as a bomb shelter during the Great Patriotic War. Many stations were used as air-raid shelters during this time.

Above: Muscovites in the underground hall of Mayakovskaya station during an air raid.

The metro was opened in 1935 and served as a bomb shelter during the Great Patriotic War. Many stations were used as air-raid shelters during this time.Above: Muscovites in the underground hall of Mayakovskaya station during an air raid. - Sputnik International
2/18
© Sputnik / Arkadyi Shaikhet

The metro was opened in 1935 and served as a bomb shelter during the Great Patriotic War. Many stations were used as air-raid shelters during this time.

Above: Muscovites in the underground hall of Mayakovskaya station during an air raid.

© Sputnik

Moscow Metro is also known for its efficiency and reliability. Trains run every 90 seconds in peak hours, ensuring that passengers can get to their destination quickly and easily.

Above: Moscow Metro's first train makes a trial run.

Moscow Metro is also known for its efficiency and reliability. Trains run every 90 seconds in peak hours, ensuring that passengers can get to their destination quickly and easily.Above: Moscow Metro&#x27;s first train makes a trial run. - Sputnik International
3/18
© Sputnik

Moscow Metro is also known for its efficiency and reliability. Trains run every 90 seconds in peak hours, ensuring that passengers can get to their destination quickly and easily.

Above: Moscow Metro's first train makes a trial run.

© Sputnik / G. Alexandrov

Each station has its own distinct style, reflecting different periods of Soviet history and showcasing the creativity and skill of prominent architects and artists.

Above: Entry to Prospect Mira metro station.

Each station has its own distinct style, reflecting different periods of Soviet history and showcasing the creativity and skill of prominent architects and artists.Above: Entry to Prospect Mira metro station. - Sputnik International
4/18
© Sputnik / G. Alexandrov

Each station has its own distinct style, reflecting different periods of Soviet history and showcasing the creativity and skill of prominent architects and artists.

Above: Entry to Prospect Mira metro station.

© Sputnik / Denisenko

Trains run from 5:30am to 1:00am every day.

Above: Moscow Metro passengers.

Trains run from 5:30am to 1:00am every day.Above: Moscow Metro passengers. - Sputnik International
5/18
© Sputnik / Denisenko

Trains run from 5:30am to 1:00am every day.

Above: Moscow Metro passengers.

© Sputnik / Boris Babanov

The Moscow Metro is renowned for its unique architecture and design. Many of its stations are considered works of art, featuring ornate decorations, intricate mosaics, and stunning sculptures.

Above: Passengers at Moscow Metro's Aviamotornaya station.

The Moscow Metro is renowned for its unique architecture and design. Many of its stations are considered works of art, featuring ornate decorations, intricate mosaics, and stunning sculptures.Above: Passengers at Moscow Metro&#x27;s Aviamotornaya station. - Sputnik International
6/18
© Sputnik / Boris Babanov

The Moscow Metro is renowned for its unique architecture and design. Many of its stations are considered works of art, featuring ornate decorations, intricate mosaics, and stunning sculptures.

Above: Passengers at Moscow Metro's Aviamotornaya station.

© Sputnik / Fred Grinberg

Apart from its beauty, the Moscow Metro is also an essential mode of transportation for locals and tourists alike.

Apart from its beauty, the Moscow Metro is also an essential mode of transportation for locals and tourists alike. - Sputnik International
7/18
© Sputnik / Fred Grinberg
/
Go to the mediabank

Apart from its beauty, the Moscow Metro is also an essential mode of transportation for locals and tourists alike.

© Sputnik / Ivan Denisenko

An escalator at Komsomolskaya station.

An escalator at Komsomolskaya station. - Sputnik International
8/18
© Sputnik / Ivan Denisenko
/
Go to the mediabank

An escalator at Komsomolskaya station.

© Sputnik / V. Tichomirov

Passengers at Taganskaya station which was opened in 1950. The pylons of the central hall are covered with light marble and decorated with gilded majolica panels depicting soldiers of the Soviet Army. The floor is lined with red and grey granite.

Passengers at Taganskaya station which was opened in 1950. The pylons of the central hall are covered with light marble and decorated with gilded majolica panels depicting soldiers of the Soviet Army. The floor is lined with red and grey granite. - Sputnik International
9/18
© Sputnik / V. Tichomirov
/
Go to the mediabank

Passengers at Taganskaya station which was opened in 1950. The pylons of the central hall are covered with light marble and decorated with gilded majolica panels depicting soldiers of the Soviet Army. The floor is lined with red and grey granite.

© Sputnik / Valeriy Shustov
A view of the surface concourse of the Park Kultury metro station and Krymskaya Square in Moscow.
A view of the surface concourse of the Park Kultury metro station and Krymskaya Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International
10/18
© Sputnik / Valeriy Shustov
/
Go to the mediabank
A view of the surface concourse of the Park Kultury metro station and Krymskaya Square in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Ivan Denisenko

Passengers study the Moscow Metro's map.

Passengers study the Moscow Metro&#x27;s map. - Sputnik International
11/18
© Sputnik / Ivan Denisenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Passengers study the Moscow Metro's map.

© Sputnik / Boris Kavashkin

Passengers at Planernaya metro station.

Passengers at Planernaya metro station. - Sputnik International
12/18
© Sputnik / Boris Kavashkin
/
Go to the mediabank

Passengers at Planernaya metro station.

© Sputnik / Ivan Shagin

Builders on the Moscow Metro became its first passengers in 1935.

Builders on the Moscow Metro became its first passengers in 1935. - Sputnik International
13/18
© Sputnik / Ivan Shagin
/
Go to the mediabank

Builders on the Moscow Metro became its first passengers in 1935.

© Sputnik / V. Tichomirov

The Moscow Metro is also one of the cheapest metro systems in the world, making it affordable for every level of society.

Above: The lobby at Turgenevskaya metro station.

The Moscow Metro is also one of the cheapest metro systems in the world, making it affordable for every level of society.Above: The lobby at Turgenevskaya metro station. - Sputnik International
14/18
© Sputnik / V. Tichomirov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Moscow Metro is also one of the cheapest metro systems in the world, making it affordable for every level of society.

Above: The lobby at Turgenevskaya metro station.

© Sputnik / Boris Kavashkin

An employee on duty at the Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow in 1980.

An employee on duty at the Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow in 1980. - Sputnik International
15/18
© Sputnik / Boris Kavashkin
/
Go to the mediabank

An employee on duty at the Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow in 1980.

© Sputnik / Igor Gavrilov

Moscow Metro passengers.

Moscow Metro passengers. - Sputnik International
16/18
© Sputnik / Igor Gavrilov
/
Go to the mediabank

Moscow Metro passengers.

© Sputnik / Semenov
A transfer hub at Moscow's Prospekt Mira metro station
A transfer hub at Moscow's Prospekt Mira metro station - Sputnik International
17/18
© Sputnik / Semenov
/
Go to the mediabank
A transfer hub at Moscow's Prospekt Mira metro station
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti

Open construction of an underground shaft for the Moscow Metro.

Open construction of an underground shaft for the Moscow Metro. - Sputnik International
18/18
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti
/
Go to the mediabank

Open construction of an underground shaft for the Moscow Metro.

