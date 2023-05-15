All Aboard! Moscow Metro Celebrates Its 88th Anniversary As We Look At Life Underground
Moscow Metro is an impressive feat of engineering and design that plays a vital role in the daily life of millions of people in Moscow.
Above: Construction of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya metro line in Moscow.
The metro was opened in 1935 and served as a bomb shelter during the Great Patriotic War. Many stations were used as air-raid shelters during this time.
Above: Muscovites in the underground hall of Mayakovskaya station during an air raid.
Moscow Metro is also known for its efficiency and reliability. Trains run every 90 seconds in peak hours, ensuring that passengers can get to their destination quickly and easily.
Above: Moscow Metro's first train makes a trial run.
Each station has its own distinct style, reflecting different periods of Soviet history and showcasing the creativity and skill of prominent architects and artists.
Above: Entry to Prospect Mira metro station.
Trains run from 5:30am to 1:00am every day.
Above: Moscow Metro passengers.
The Moscow Metro is renowned for its unique architecture and design. Many of its stations are considered works of art, featuring ornate decorations, intricate mosaics, and stunning sculptures.
Above: Passengers at Moscow Metro's Aviamotornaya station.
Apart from its beauty, the Moscow Metro is also an essential mode of transportation for locals and tourists alike.
An escalator at Komsomolskaya station.
Passengers at Taganskaya station which was opened in 1950. The pylons of the central hall are covered with light marble and decorated with gilded majolica panels depicting soldiers of the Soviet Army. The floor is lined with red and grey granite.
Passengers study the Moscow Metro's map.
Passengers at Planernaya metro station.
Builders on the Moscow Metro became its first passengers in 1935.
The Moscow Metro is also one of the cheapest metro systems in the world, making it affordable for every level of society.
Above: The lobby at Turgenevskaya metro station.
An employee on duty at the Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow in 1980.
Moscow Metro passengers.
Open construction of an underground shaft for the Moscow Metro.
