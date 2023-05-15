International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/at-least-six-dead-after-nightmare-fire-ravages-new-zealand-hostel-1110388671.html
At Least Six Dead After 'Nightmare' Fire Ravages New Zealand Hostel
At Least Six Dead After 'Nightmare' Fire Ravages New Zealand Hostel
A tragic fire broke out overnight at Loafers Lodge, a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, resulting in multiple fatalities, according to local authorities.
2023-05-15T22:53+0000
2023-05-15T22:49+0000
world
new zealand
wellington
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096176086_67:69:1200:707_1920x0_80_0_0_ec52457bb8deca0eadd069dc981198f8.jpg
At least six individuals were pronounced dead early Tuesday after a devastating fire consumed a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand. Emergency services responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. local time as flames rapidly ravaged the building.Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt held a news conference and revealed that while 52 individuals have been found, a number of people still remain unaccounted. Pyatt expressed his condolences to the families affected by the devastating incident and commended the bravery of rescue crews working to save lives.British media reported the hostel had an uncertain number of occupants at the time of the fire. One person sustained injuries while attempting to escape by jumping from a third-floor window, and five others were rescued from the rooftop using specialized equipment.Local media reported that some have suggested the fire may have been intentionally set; however, an official cause has yet to be determined.Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze to determine the exact circumstances that led to the devastating incident.The situation at the hostel remains critical, with the roof at risk of collapse and exacerbated by the presence of asbestos. Due to the ongoing risks associated with the fire, local residents have been advised to stay indoors, close their doors and windows, and avoid exposure to the heavy smoke plume.Individuals in the Wellington Central Business District (CBD) have also been urged to wear masks as a precautionary measure against potential asbestos inhalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230103/us-billionaires-new-year-fireworks-start-wildfire-in-new-zealand-1106013285.html
new zealand
wellington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096176086_60:0:1127:800_1920x0_80_0_0_b548645f866e96a4843f8b39f583c764.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new zealand wellington, wellington fire and emergency district manager nick pyatt, the hostel the loafers lodge fire, casualties in wellington hostel fire, new zealand emergency
new zealand wellington, wellington fire and emergency district manager nick pyatt, the hostel the loafers lodge fire, casualties in wellington hostel fire, new zealand emergency

At Least Six Dead After 'Nightmare' Fire Ravages New Zealand Hostel

22:53 GMT 15.05.2023
CC0 / / Flame
Flame - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The blaze took place at the Loafers Lodge, a hostel located in Newton, New Zealand, and which has a capacity of 92 rooms. Reports have indicated the site has
At least six individuals were pronounced dead early Tuesday after a devastating fire consumed a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand.
Emergency services responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. local time as flames rapidly ravaged the building.
Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt held a news conference and revealed that while 52 individuals have been found, a number of people still remain unaccounted.

"This is our worst nightmare. It doesn't get worse than this," Pyatt said, describing the blaze as a "once-in-a-decade" event.

Pyatt expressed his condolences to the families affected by the devastating incident and commended the bravery of rescue crews working to save lives.
British media reported the hostel had an uncertain number of occupants at the time of the fire. One person sustained injuries while attempting to escape by jumping from a third-floor window, and five others were rescued from the rooftop using specialized equipment.

"It's an absolute tragedy and you know, Wellington is a small close-knit community," said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, as quoted by local media. He also commended the work of local firefighters.

Local media reported that some have suggested the fire may have been intentionally set; however, an official cause has yet to be determined.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze to determine the exact circumstances that led to the devastating incident.
© Photo : Worldsource24A post with a photo with a fire on the roof of a hostel in Wellington.
A post with a photo with a fire on the roof of a hostel in Wellington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2023
A post with a photo with a fire on the roof of a hostel in Wellington.
© Photo : Worldsource24
The situation at the hostel remains critical, with the roof at risk of collapse and exacerbated by the presence of asbestos. Due to the ongoing risks associated with the fire, local residents have been advised to stay indoors, close their doors and windows, and avoid exposure to the heavy smoke plume.
Anthony Malkin, chairman & CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
World
US Billionaire's New Year Fireworks Start Wildfire in New Zealand
3 January, 14:18 GMT
Individuals in the Wellington Central Business District (CBD) have also been urged to wear masks as a precautionary measure against potential asbestos inhalation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала