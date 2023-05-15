https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/at-least-six-dead-after-nightmare-fire-ravages-new-zealand-hostel-1110388671.html

At Least Six Dead After 'Nightmare' Fire Ravages New Zealand Hostel

A tragic fire broke out overnight at Loafers Lodge, a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, resulting in multiple fatalities, according to local authorities.

At least six individuals were pronounced dead early Tuesday after a devastating fire consumed a four-story hostel in Wellington, New Zealand. Emergency services responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m. local time as flames rapidly ravaged the building.Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt held a news conference and revealed that while 52 individuals have been found, a number of people still remain unaccounted. Pyatt expressed his condolences to the families affected by the devastating incident and commended the bravery of rescue crews working to save lives.British media reported the hostel had an uncertain number of occupants at the time of the fire. One person sustained injuries while attempting to escape by jumping from a third-floor window, and five others were rescued from the rooftop using specialized equipment.Local media reported that some have suggested the fire may have been intentionally set; however, an official cause has yet to be determined.Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze to determine the exact circumstances that led to the devastating incident.The situation at the hostel remains critical, with the roof at risk of collapse and exacerbated by the presence of asbestos. Due to the ongoing risks associated with the fire, local residents have been advised to stay indoors, close their doors and windows, and avoid exposure to the heavy smoke plume.Individuals in the Wellington Central Business District (CBD) have also been urged to wear masks as a precautionary measure against potential asbestos inhalation.

