https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/biden-says-he-expects-to-reach-an-agreement-with-republicans-on-raising-debt-limit-1110359221.html

Biden Says He Expects to Reach an Agreement With Republicans on Raising Debt Limit

Biden Says He Expects to Reach an Agreement With Republicans on Raising Debt Limit

On Sunday the White House announced that he expects an agreement to be reached between House Democrats and Republicans on raising the debt ceiling.

2023-05-15T02:06+0000

2023-05-15T02:06+0000

2023-05-15T02:06+0000

americas

joe biden

republicans

republicans

kevin mccarthy

debt ceiling

us debt ceiling crisis

us politics

us congress

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109903398_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3934d0b16dd0bd70c0d51a88a5f9cb35.jpg

He added that he expected to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Biden was going to meet with congressional leaders "early next week" to discuss the raising of the debt limit. Jean-Pierre did not provide a specific date for the meeting but said that Biden was going to travel to Japan on Wednesday to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit. The meeting between Biden and the congressional leadership was initially scheduled for Friday. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday that postponing the meeting was because not enough progress was made during the staff-level talks and should not be seen as a delay. The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June. Biden told the White House press pool on Saturday that the talks were "moving along" but the "crunch point" had not been reached yet.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us debt ceiling, white house, house democrats, house republicans, joe biden, us politics, economy