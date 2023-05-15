International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Brave Dog Helps Russian Soldiers Fighting in Special Military Op - Video
Brave Dog Helps Russian Soldiers Fighting in Special Military Op - Video
Meet the brave boy 'Bandit' - an admirable doggo that helps the troops fighting in the Russian special military op in Ukraine!
Meet this brave boy named Bandit - an admirable doggo that helps troops fighting in the Russian special military op in Ukraine! The pooch does a lot of work, delivering ammo and grenades right to the front line and guarding soldiers in their sleep. He is also always ready for cuddles!
© Sputnik . Sputnik video / Bandit dog
As nine years have passed since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2014, many brave men and women have stood up to defend their homeland in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Many of them have served alongside brave little dogs, helping the troops on the front lines.
Meet this brave boy named Bandit - an admirable doggo that helps troops fighting in the Russian special military op in Ukraine! The pooch does a lot of work, delivering ammo and grenades right to the front line and guarding soldiers in their sleep. He is also always ready for cuddles!
