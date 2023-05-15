https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/brave-dog-helps-russian-soldiers-fighting-in-special-military-op---video-1110383061.html
Brave Dog Helps Russian Soldiers Fighting in Special Military Op - Video
Brave Dog Helps Russian Soldiers Fighting in Special Military Op - Video
Meet the brave boy 'Bandit' - an admirable doggo that helps the troops fighting in the Russian special military op in Ukraine!
2023-05-15T19:09+0000
2023-05-15T19:09+0000
2023-05-15T19:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
rescue dog
dog
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110382519_119:0:1315:673_1920x0_80_0_0_2cd357747aef04bacdaa9e2bd20797ca.png
Meet this brave boy named Bandit - an admirable doggo that helps troops fighting in the Russian special military op in Ukraine! The pooch does a lot of work, delivering ammo and grenades right to the front line and guarding soldiers in their sleep. He is also always ready for cuddles!
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110382519_268:0:1165:673_1920x0_80_0_0_3a348fece31ec176b79dd3f416f11708.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military dog, russian doggo
russian military dog, russian doggo
Brave Dog Helps Russian Soldiers Fighting in Special Military Op - Video
As nine years have passed since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in 2014, many brave men and women have stood up to defend their homeland in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Many of them have served alongside brave little dogs, helping the troops on the front lines.
Meet this brave boy named Bandit - an admirable doggo that helps troops fighting in the Russian special military op in Ukraine! The pooch does a lot of work, delivering ammo and grenades right to the front line and guarding soldiers in their sleep. He is also always ready for cuddles!