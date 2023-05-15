https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/details-of-uks-storm-shadow-cruise-missile-revealed--1110376749.html
Details of UK's Storm Shadow Cruise Missile Revealed
Details of UK's Storm Shadow Cruise Missile Revealed
Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile is a precision-guided, air-launched missile that has a range of over 250 km. The missile was sold to the UK military in 2011 for approximately $990,000 per unit.
On May 15, the Lugansk People's Republic said that the Kiev regime used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk. The missile strike comes shortly after the UK had announced its intention to deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this would require an adequate response and added that London's transfer of the long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev would lead to a serious escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned.Take a look at Storm Shadow cruise missile specifications in Sputnik's infographics:
Details of UK's Storm Shadow Cruise Missile Revealed
The Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile is a precision-guided, air-launched missile that has a range of over 250 km. The cruise missile, developed back in 1994 by Matra and British Aerospace, was sold to the UK military in 2011 for approximately $990,000 per item. Its current price tag is around $2.5 million.
On May 15, the Lugansk People's Republic said that the Kiev regime used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk.
The missile strike comes shortly after the UK had announced its intention to deliver Storm Shadow cruise missiles
to Ukraine.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this would require an adequate response and added that London's transfer of the long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev would lead to a serious escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned.
Take a look at Storm Shadow cruise missile specifications in Sputnik's infographics: