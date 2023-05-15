https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/france-vows-to-send-further-arms-shipment-to-kiev-regime-1110359724.html

France Vows to Send Further Arms Shipment to Kiev Regime

Macron vowed Sunday to send more weapons to Ukraine and train Kiev's militants on their use following a lengthy dinner in Paris with the leader of their struggling regime, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his "surprise" visit to Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Sunday to send more weapons to Ukraine and train Kiev's militants on their use following a lengthy dinner in Paris with the leader of their struggling regime, Volodymyr Zelensky.“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs,” Paris and Kiev insisted in a joint statement.Both countries are also demanding that yet another round of sanctions be imposed on Moscow, they announced.In January, Macron’s office pledged to send AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles to Kiev, boasting that it was the first country to send so-called "light battle tanks" to the conflict zone. But it didn’t specify the quantity at the time.The pledge to send “tens” of the military vehicles comes as Zelensky continues his tour of European capitals in a push to extract weapons from politicians throughout the continent ahead of a much-vaunted ‘counter-offensive’ that’s yet to materialize.In the past several days, the Ukrainian strongman also secured further weapons shipments following meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.After Scholz promised Sunday to provide Kiev with around $3 billion of tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, Zelensky reportedly noted that Berlin is now second in providing aid to Ukraine and joked that he’s working to make it the Kiev regime’s biggest patron.

