Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Used 2 Storm Shadow Missiles During Attack on Lugansk on Monday
Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk early on Monday, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.
"On May 15, 2023 ... armed formations of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Lugansk (LPR) using two Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of seven multi-apartment residential buildings, an office building and two cars were damaged," the representative office wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area of the bus station in Lugansk, adding that they were most likely missiles.
09:37 GMT 15.05.2023
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk early on Monday, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.
"On May 15, 2023 ... armed formations of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Lugansk (LPR) using two Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of seven multi-apartment residential buildings, an office building and two cars were damaged," the representative office wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area of the bus station in Lugansk, adding that they were most likely missiles.
