Kiev Used 2 Storm Shadow Missiles During Attack on Lugansk on Monday

Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk early on Monday, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

russia's special operation in ukraine

lugansk

ukraine

kiev

joint center for control and coordination (jccc)

lpr

attack

shelling

"On May 15, 2023 ... armed formations of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Lugansk (LPR) using two Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of seven multi-apartment residential buildings, an office building and two cars were damaged," the representative office wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area of the bus station in Lugansk, adding that they were most likely missiles.

