https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/kiev-used-2-storm-shadow-missiles-during-attack-on-lugansk-on-monday-1110371640.html
Kiev Used 2 Storm Shadow Missiles During Attack on Lugansk on Monday
Kiev Used 2 Storm Shadow Missiles During Attack on Lugansk on Monday
Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk early on Monday, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.
2023-05-15T09:37+0000
2023-05-15T09:37+0000
2023-05-15T09:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
lugansk
ukraine
kiev
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
lpr
attack
shelling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106792308_1:0:854:480_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b06deee4f86779e9afc4d2014ae3c9.jpg
"On May 15, 2023 ... armed formations of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Lugansk (LPR) using two Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of seven multi-apartment residential buildings, an office building and two cars were damaged," the representative office wrote on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area of the bus station in Lugansk, adding that they were most likely missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/what-are-storm-shadow-missiles-and-how-can-russia-defeat-them-1110288372.html
lugansk
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1c/1106792308_107:0:747:480_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc0567101e5cf58997c625fd90681a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
storm shadow missiles, attack on lugansk, lugansk people's republic
storm shadow missiles, attack on lugansk, lugansk people's republic
Kiev Used 2 Storm Shadow Missiles During Attack on Lugansk on Monday
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine used two Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Lugansk early on Monday, the representative office of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.
"On May 15, 2023 ... armed formations of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Lugansk (LPR) using two Storm Shadow
cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of seven multi-apartment residential buildings, an office building and two cars were damaged," the representative office wrote on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Rodion Miroshnik, the ex-head of the LPR mission in Russia, said that two shells hit near the area of the bus station in Lugansk, adding that they were most likely missiles.