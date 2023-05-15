https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/opposition-candidate-yevgenia-gutsul-maintains-lead-in-runoff-for-gagauzia-governor-1110360132.html

Opposition Candidate Yevgenia Gutsul Maintains Lead in Runoff for Gagauzia Governor

Opposition Candidate Yevgenia Gutsul Maintains Lead in Runoff for Gagauzia Governor

Yevgenia Gutsul of Moldova’s opposition Sor Party maintains the lead in the election of the governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region.

2023-05-15T03:49+0000

2023-05-15T03:49+0000

2023-05-15T03:49+0000

world

gagauzia

elections

elections

politics

moldova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110177104_0:185:2985:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_a8566915433a8e42f4a4e03b11cdcd60.jpg

"The Central Election Commission [of Gagauzia], based on preliminary data… has summed up the following preliminary results: Sor candidate [Yevgenia Gutsul] has 27,376 votes, candidate Grigory Uzun has 24,913 votes. District electoral councils continue to process data, " a CEC spokesperson said. The summing up of the preliminary results of the vote is expected on Monday morning. Gutsul tied with her Socialist Party rival, Grigory Uzun, in the first round of the election held in April, with each candidate winning around 26%. Incumbent Governor of Moldova's pro-Russian southern autonomy Irina Vlah is not eligible for reelection since she has already served two consecutive terms as Gagauzia's head (Bashkan of Gagauzia). Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as the Turkish-linked Gagauz language, declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was integrated into Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.

gagauzia

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yevgenia gutsul, moldova, sor party, 2023 gagauz gubernatorial election