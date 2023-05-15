https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/trump-lashes-out-blasts-fox-news-as-desanctimonious-network--1110389348.html

Trump Lashes Out, Blasts Fox News as 'DeSanctimonious Network'

Trump Lashes Out, Blasts Fox News as 'DeSanctimonious Network'

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News as the "DeSanctimonious Network" for its favorable coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former US President Donald Trump took to his social media site Truth Social on Monday to lash out against Fox News, which he says is “way down in the ratings."Trump called the network he previously had a close relationship with as the “DeSanctimonious” network, a reference to his nickname for Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is expected to challenge him for the Republican nomination for president.The several post rant, which included a poll showing Trump leading DeSantis by 56 points, also compared Fox News to “the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post,” adding “They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock.”More recently, Trump has criticized both the network’s $787.5 million lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and its surprise firing of host Tucker Carlson in April. Trump echoed those criticisms again on Monday. The rant came about an hour after Trump posted about Fox News’ rival CNN. The later network hosted a town hall with Trump last week, a move that garnered criticism from the left. Trump again criticized the event’s host as “not exactly [renowned US interviewer] Barbara Walters, or even close,” but said CNN should “take the GREAT RATINGS!”According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Trump holds a 52.5% to 21.9% advantage over DeSantis among Republican voters.

