Turkiye's Presidential Election 2023 Results
Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections started on Sunday morning, with the second round of the election having been scheduled for May 28 if no candidate gains 50% of votes.
There are three candidates in Turkiye's presidential election, with the main battle for the top government post being between opposition leader Kemal Kılıcdaroglu and incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan. The third candidate is Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance, while the fourth candidate, leader of the Memleket party Muharrem Ince, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy three days before the election.Take a look at Turkiye's live presidential election results:A total of 64 million Turkish citizens was able to take part in the elections, according to Turkiye’s Central Election Commission. A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were installed inside and outside the country.
Being updated
Take a look at Turkiye's live presidential election results:
A total of 64 million Turkish citizens was able to take part in the elections, according to Turkiye’s Central Election Commission. A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were installed inside and outside the country.