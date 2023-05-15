https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/two-newly-discovered-rembrandt-portraits-to-be-put-up-for-sale-at-christies---reports-1110361560.html

Two Newly-Discovered Rembrandt Portraits to Be Put Up for Sale at Christie's - Reports

Two Newly-Discovered Rembrandt Portraits to Be Put Up for Sale at Christie's - Reports

Two rare paintings by Rembrandt's van Rijn that have remained undiscovered by art scholars for over 200 years were uncovered from a private art collection of a UK family and were never displayed publicly, according to media reports.

2023-05-15T10:32+0000

2023-05-15T10:32+0000

2023-05-15T10:32+0000

beyond politics

rembrandt

united kingdom

christie’s

portrait

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110361353_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_88cbc015fb8cf70e202721615a905335.jpg

Two rare Rembrandt paintings that have remained unknown to art scholars for over 200 years were unearthed from a private art collection of a British family and were never displayed publicly, according to media reports.During a regular valuation, specialists at Christie's auction house stumbled upon the paintings created by the 17th-century Dutch master.The portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen Carels, painted by Rembrandt, will be up for sale at Christie's showrooms in London on July 6. The portraits were bought by the ancestors of the family in 1824 and have an estimated value of $6mln - $10mln for the pair of artworks.Christie's did not disclose the identity of the family who owned the portraits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220322/andy-warhol-print-of-marilyn-monroe-set-to-sell-at-christies-for-estimated-200-million-1094068627.html

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rembrandt's van rijn, rare paintings