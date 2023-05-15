https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/us-crypto-regulatory-head-vows-crackdown-on-digital-platforms-1110371246.html

US Crypto Regulatory Head Vows Crackdown on Digital Platforms

US Crypto Regulatory Head Vows Crackdown on Digital Platforms

In January, Bitzlato, a digital exchange linked to the dark net, was taken down by the Department of Justice when its founder was arrested for allegedly transmitting over $700 million in illicit crypto funds. Beyond targeting platforms, the DOJ's crypto unit aims to enhance enforcement efforts in various areas related to cryptocurrency misuse.

2023-05-15T18:16+0000

2023-05-15T18:16+0000

2023-05-15T18:16+0000

economy

department of justice

us

crypto market

crypto currency

ftx

binance

opinion

bitcoin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f3be75294310744770c665601b8560.jpg

The top official in charge of cryptocurrency enforcement in the United States has pledged to clamp down on illicit activities taking place on digital platforms. Eun Young Choi, director of the Department of Justice's national cryptocurrency enforcement team, has emphasized the significant growth of crypto-related crimes over the past four years.The department is not only targeting crypto exchanges, but also the "mixers and tumblers" that obscure transaction trails, with a focus on companies involved in criminal activities or enabling money laundering. Choi believes that targeting these platforms will have a multiplier effect in curbing criminal behavior.According to her, the Justice Department's efforts to target digital platforms will serve as a deterrent and encourage businesses to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and implement robust risk mitigation measures. Choi, who leads the newly established crypto enforcement unit, highlighted the increasing misuse of digital assets for illicit purposes, which has paralleled their broader adoption by the public.The statement comes in the wake of the cryptocurrency industry shock following the collapse of FTX, an exchange once considered a reputable player in the volatile sector. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and violations of campaign finance laws.The US government has also taken action against Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, suing the company and its CEO for alleged illegal operations in the country.While there are concerns about the potential disruption that a crackdown on influential companies like Binance could cause, Choi made it clear that the Department of Justice would not consider a company's size when considering potential charges.If a company has gained a significant market share by flouting US criminal law, it cannot expect leniency based on claims of being "too big to fail." Choi emphasized the importance of sending a message that size or influence should not shield anyone from accountability in the crypto industry or any white-collar crime.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230223/founder-of-failed-crypto-exchange-ftx-charged-with-defrauding-us-election-commission-1107749563.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221127/trump-says-justice-department-is-corrupt-1104766393.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us to push down crypto platforms, ftx, bitzlato, us department of justice, crypto currencies control