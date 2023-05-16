https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/durham-report-what-is-known-so-far-1110402005.html

Durham Report: What is Known So Far

A bombshell report exposing the Federal Bureau of Investigation's rot and nixing the claim that the investigation into the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" was well-predicated has finally been made public.

After more than three years of investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia "collusion" probe, the US Justice Department released Special Counsel John Durham's 306-page report to the public on Monday.On May 13, 2019, then-Attorney General William Barr tapped Durham, the United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, to look into the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, dubbed Operation Crossfire Hurricane, which was launched by the FBI on July 31, 2016. Then-President Donald Trump, who has for years denounced the bureau's probe as a "witch hunt", hailed the development.In 2019, Durham expressed his dissent with regard to Inspector General Michael Horowitz's conclusion that the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane was well-predicated. Durham announced that his office had "advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened." He explained that, unlike Horowitz, his "investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department" and has instead obtained "information from other persons and entities, both in the US and outside of the US."On October 19, 2020, Durham was appointed to serve as a special counsel to conduct the so-called "investigation of investigators."During his probe, the special counsel charged and convicted FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to doctoring an email to state that Trump aide Carter Page had never been a CIA asset (which was not true) in order to push ahead with spying on Team Trump.Durham also brought charges against Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann and Brookings Institution scholar Igor Danchenko, the primary subsource for ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the "dirty dossier," for lying to the FBI. Durham lost the latter two cases, but managed to shed light on the Clinton campaign's active role in peddling and disseminating the Trump-Russia "collusion" narrative, something that was proven to have no evidentiary basis by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team.Crossfire Hurricane Opened Hastily on Uncorroborated LeadsIn his 306-page report, Durham nailed the FBI for relying on evidence provided by the 2016 campaign of then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, including the uncorroborated Steele dossier, which had all the earmarks of political bias. Even though these leads were "provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump's political opponents" the bureau failed to "examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them," according to Durham.Moreover, the FBI did not interview the people who provided the information used to open the Crossfire Hurricane probe. In particular, the bureau hastened to open the initial probe based on uncorroborated evidence from Australia, the special counsel wrote, referring to Australian official Alexander Downer, the agency's source.Neither did the bureau manage to corroborate any of the claims in the notorious Steele dossier. What's more, former British intelligence officer Steele couldn’t corroborate any of those claims, either, despite being offered a hefty sum of money by the FBI to do so. Steele's source – Brookings Institution scholar Igor Danchenko – compiled the claims for the dossier. However, like Steele, Danchenko couldn’t confirm any of the assumptions outlined in the document when questioned by the FBI, according to the special counsel.Furthermore, it turned out that Charles Dolan, a Democratic operative who has held multiple positions with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), could be the source behind one of the most outlandish rumors in the dossier, i.e. the fake story that Trump had been filmed with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.Dual System of Justice: Treating Hillary With Kid GlovesDurham has also drawn attention to what he described as a dual system of justice: he pointed out that the FBI never opened a probe into the Hillary Clinton campaign, despite having the intelligence that the then-Democratic presidential nominee had allegedly authorized a campaign of smearing Trump as a Russian stooge.In July 2016, CIA Director John Brennan briefed then-President Obama on intercepted intelligence saying that Hillary Clinton was going to cook up a scandal by tying her presidential rival Donald Trump to the Kremlin and alleged "Russian hackers" as a distraction from the controversy surrounding her private email server and mishandling of classified information."The FBI's actions with respect to other highly significant intelligence it received from a trusted foreign source pointing to a Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump by tying him to Vladimir Putin so as to divert attention from her own concerns relating to her use of a private email server," the report said.Durham pointed out that this lack of action was despite the fact that the significance of the Clinton plan intelligence was such that Brennan decided to brief Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and other senior government officials about it within days of its receipt.FBI Operatives Threw Agency's Rules Down the DrainThe special counsel went on lambasting FBI operatives for neglecting the bureau's rules and maintaining apparent political bias towards then-presidential candidate Trump.In particular, Strzok, who led the Crossfire Hurricane team and expressed disdain for Trump in his chatter with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, went around the counterintelligence chief of the FBI, Bill Priestap to keep the investigation going by getting the approval of then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.According to the report, Priestap revealed instances when Strzok shared information directly with McCabe (before Priestap could provide the information to McCabe himself) and used to disagree and go around him together with then-FBI lawyer Page. McCabe and Strzok were fired from the FBI in March and August 2018, respectively; Page resigned from the bureau in May 2018.Much in the same vein, the bureau issued error-ridden applications to surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page, as per the report. FBI agents applied to renew the FISA court warrants on Page despite acknowledging that they had no probable cause to do so.Three Individuals Spied on Trump CampaignAccording to the report, the bureau used three “confidential human sources,” to spy on and record Trump campaign advisers, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and an unnamed senior foreign policy adviser.Durham's team found that the FBI failed to disclose exculpatory statements, which were contained in recordings of Page and Papadopoulos, to the Justice Department (DOJ) and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. In particular, Page’s taped statements discredited some odious claims in the Steele dossier, but the FBI failed to act on those leads, as per the special counsel.Eventually, FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who was found guilty of doctoring an email in order to renew a warrant to spy on Page, was convicted.'FBI Failed to Uphold Its Mission of Strict Fidelity to Law'Having condemned the bureau for not upholding its own standards, the special counsel noted that he "does not recommend any wholesale changes in the guidelines and policies that the Department and the FBI now have in place." According to him, "the answer is not the creation of new rules but a renewed fidelity to the old.""Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we concluded the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Durham emphasized.Reaction to Durham's ReportThe release of the much-anticipated Durham report prompted a lively debate across the US political spectrum.For his part, House Judiciary Committee Republican Chairman Jim Jordan tweeted about his plan to summon Special Counsel Durham for testimony next week.The US mainstream press – that used to enthusiastically promote the Trump-Russia collusion hoax – expressed skepticism over Durham's work, claiming that his investigation ended as it began: "pointing to trees to obscure the forest." The US media summed up that the probe included several unsuccessful efforts to bring criminal charges against people "loosely linked to the Russia probe", insisting that Durham's final report contained no dramatic demonstration that IG Horowitz, who claimed that the FBI probe was well predicated, got something wrong.As for the FBI, it rushed to announce that it had already made necessary corrections to fix errors exposed by the special counsel in his recent report.

