Elon Musk Subpoenaed in Virgin Island Lawsuit Against JPMorgan for Epstein Connection

The US Virgin Islands has issued a subpoena seeking documents from billionaire Elon Musk relating to the bank, Jeffrey Epstein and the deceased pedophile's sex ring.

The US Virgin Islands have issued a subpoena for Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in relation to the government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for its alleged role in the sex trafficking ring run by deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, court filings revealed on Monday.The court filing notes the government has had issues finding Musk to present him with the subpoena, which was filed on April 28. The subpoena says the island’s government believes Epstein “may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk to JPMorgan.It asks for Musk to turn over all communications between him, JPMorgan, Epstein, and “all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for consensual sex.”The subpoena does not accuse Musk of any wrongdoing and is not asking him to testify under oath.The US Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan Chase over accusations that the company enabled and benefitted from Epstein’s trafficking of young women and underaged girls to his private island in the American territory. The financial institution is also facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims to be a victim of Epstein, and is weighing the same allegations.JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is set to testify in both lawsuits.Epstein was a customer of JPMorgan Chase from 1998 to 2013. He plead guilty to a state charge of soliciting sex from an underaged girl in 2008.The Monday filing also asks a Manhattan judge to allow officials to serve Musk through Tesla’s registered agent. The suit notes that despite hiring a private investigative firm, the government has been unable to find Musk to serve him with the subpoena.It also says the registered agent previously waived the requirement that their clients be served personally, but did not receive a reply when the government asked if he would in this case.Musk is the latest billionaire to be subpoenaed in the US Virgin Islands’ case against JPMorgan. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Disney Exec Michael Ovitz, Hyatt Hotels Executive Chairman Thomas Pritzker and billionaire real estate investor Mort Zuckerman have all also been issued subpoenas of similar nature.Like Musk, the US Virgin Islands says it has been having difficulties serving Page.

