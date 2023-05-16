https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/human-trial-begins-in-us-for-revolutionary-dirty-bomb-antidote-pill--1110402994.html
Human Trial Begins in US for Revolutionary Dirty-Bomb Antidote Pill
Dirty bombs, or radiological dispersal devices (RDDs), are explosives mixed with radioactive materials. While they do not cause mass destruction like nuclear bombs, they can create localized contamination zones.
A groundbreaking human trial is underway in the United States for a new type of pill designed to neutralize the harmful effects of radioactive contamination in the body, specifically targeting potential dirty-bomb materials like uranium. Known as HOPO 14-1, this drug could provide protection against nuclear accidents or terrorist attacks if proven safe and effective.The trial, led by SRI International of Menlo Park, California, with funding from the National Institutes of Health, will involve approximately 42 volunteers who will receive varying doses of the drug. Rigorous safety monitoring will be conducted and results from the phase one study are expected in 2024.As the human trial for HOPO 14-1 commences, researchers are optimistic that this innovative antidote pill could provide a vital defense against the dangers of radioactive contamination, contributing to improved safety and security measures.Exposure to radiation can have severe health consequences, including DNA damage and the development of illnesses such as cancer. The potential of an oral drug to counteract these effects makes it a valuable asset.
A groundbreaking human trial is underway in the United States
for a new type of pill designed to neutralize the harmful effects of radioactive contamination in the body, specifically targeting potential dirty-bomb materials like uranium.
Known as HOPO 14-1, this drug could provide protection against nuclear accidents
or terrorist attacks if proven safe and effective.
The trial, led by SRI International of Menlo Park, California, with funding from the National Institutes of Health, will involve approximately 42 volunteers who will receive varying doses of the drug. Rigorous safety monitoring will be conducted and results from the phase one study are expected in 2024.
As the human trial for HOPO 14-1 commences, researchers are optimistic that this innovative antidote pill could provide a vital defense against the dangers of radioactive contamination, contributing to improved safety and security measures.
Exposure to radiation can have severe health consequences, including DNA damage and the development of illnesses such as cancer. The potential of an oral drug to counteract these effects makes it a valuable asset.