Japan to Increase Russian Gas Imports by 2Mln Tonnes Using Arctic LNG 2

Consortium of Japanese companies plans to increase imports of Russian liquefied natural gas by 2 million tonnes by 2026 since eastern nation was unable to withdraw from Russian gas.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is currently working, but LNG production has not yet been launched, Marin specified. The Arctic LNG 2 is Novatek's second heavy-tonnage LNG project after the Yamal LNG. The resource base is connected to the Utrenneye gas field located in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The project provides for the construction of three technological lines with a capacity of 6.6 million tonnes each. The total capacity is estimated at 19.8 million tonnes of LNG per year. Novatek initially planned to launch the first line of the Arctic LNG 2 in 2023, the second in 2024 and the third in 2025, but in April 2022, the company announced possible changes in the project's schedule due to technical hurdles caused by the Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

