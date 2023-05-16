https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/newly-supplied-british-long-range-missiles-used-by-ukrainians-1110384872.html
Newly Supplied British Long-Range Missiles Used by Ukrainians
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the UK supplying weapons to Ukraine.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as the U.K. supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Angie Wong: Spokesperson for Veterans for America First, Former editor, report, and columnistMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystDavid Tawil: Attorney, Co-founder of Pro-Chain CapitalMichael Maloof: Former Pentagon OfficialIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Angie Wong, who is the spokesperson for Veterans for America First, to talk about the migrant crisis and lifting of Title 42.In the second half of the hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about the leaked documents about Ukraine, and how the UK is supplying weapons to Kyiv.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to the Co-founder of Pro-Chain Capital about George Soros dumping Tesla.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Former Pentagon Official Michael Maloof to discuss the latest out of Turkiye's elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:03 GMT 16.05.2023 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 16.05.2023)
Angie Wong: Spokesperson for Veterans for America First, Former editor, report, and columnist
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
David Tawil: Attorney, Co-founder of Pro-Chain Capital
Michael Maloof: Former Pentagon Official
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Angie Wong, who is the spokesperson for Veterans for America First, to talk about the migrant crisis and lifting of Title 42.
In the second half of the hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about the leaked documents about Ukraine, and how the UK is supplying weapons to Kyiv.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to the Co-founder of Pro-Chain Capital about George Soros dumping Tesla.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Former Pentagon Official Michael Maloof to discuss the latest out of Turkiye's elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.