On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Turkiye’s presidential election results over the weekend.
2023-05-16T04:12+0000
2023-05-16T04:12+0000
2023-05-16T11:12+0000
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentSteve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View PodcastTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.comKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest on Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine and the advances of the troops over the weekend.In the second hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss Turkiye's presidential elections as current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces a second round.Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Steve Abramowicz about the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border now that the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions have expired.In the third hour, former state Senator Ted Harvey spoke with the team about the 2024 presidential run and how Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is shaping up as a competitor against current candidate President Donald Trump.Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the current US-China tensions, as Washington intensifies its campaign against Beijing.
One of the Most Important Presidential Elections This Year Heads to 2nd Round
04:12 GMT 16.05.2023 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 16.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Turkiye’s presidential election results over the weekend.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Steve Abramowicz - Host of Mill Creek View Podcast
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado & Chairman of StopJoe.com
Kiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & Writer
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the latest on Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine and the advances of the troops over the weekend.
In the second hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss Turkiye’s presidential elections as current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces a second round.
Later in the second hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Steve Abramowicz about the migration crisis along the US-Mexico border now that the Covid-19 era Title 42 restrictions have expired.
In the third hour, former state Senator Ted Harvey spoke with the team about the 2024 presidential run and how Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is shaping up as a competitor against current candidate President Donald Trump.
Later in the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the current US-China tensions, as Washington intensifies its campaign against Beijing.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.