https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/report-uk-to-become-dangerously-exposed-by-june-amid-changes-in-aircraft-fleet-1110390432.html
Report: UK to Become 'Dangerously Exposed' by June Amid Changes in Aircraft Fleet
Report: UK to Become 'Dangerously Exposed' by June Amid Changes in Aircraft Fleet
The United Kingdom may reportedly be "dangerously exposed" by June due to the replacement of the C-130J Hercules transport planes used for special flying missions with the new Atlas A400M planes.
2023-05-16T00:19+0000
2023-05-16T00:19+0000
2023-05-16T00:15+0000
military
united kingdom
sudan
c-130j
aircraft
hercules c-130
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091777333_0:101:2000:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_3fd238b07f459ec15dd23e941eb54aeb.jpg
Citing internal defense documents, UK media reported the potential setback was the direct result of numerous issues that have been detected with the new model.The new type of transport plane, which is expected to completely take over the C-130J by the end of June, continues to be "plagued with problems," with two-thirds of new UK fleet becoming unfit for flying missions, media reported. The Atlas A400M is yet to be cleared to perform a number of functions of the C-130J such as dropping a boat out the back of a plane to conduct hostage rescue missions. The government's plan to replace the C-130 with the A400M would leave the UK "dangerously exposed," internal documents reviewed by media detailed.The move comes at a time when C-130J transport planes played a crucial role in the UK's efforts to evacuate people from conflict-torn Sudan, with the aircraft now also actively used to deliver military aid to Ukraine, it was reported. In 2021, the UK air force decided to retire 14 C-130J aircraft within two years, which is more than a decade earlier than planned, under pressure from the government to cut costs. C-130Js are in service in 22 countries around the world. The jet is capable of carrying almost 20 tonnes of payload over a distance of up to 2,700 miles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20191031/photos-nose-gear-on-us-air-force-c-130-transport-collapses-on-runway-1077192893.html
united kingdom
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091777333_115:0:1871:1317_1920x0_80_0_0_20fcf621f788a81fb8fb1df526b47f1d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, aircraft fleet, c-130j, hercules transport plane, atlas a400m
uk, aircraft fleet, c-130j, hercules transport plane, atlas a400m
Report: UK to Become 'Dangerously Exposed' by June Amid Changes in Aircraft Fleet
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom may reportedly be "dangerously exposed" by June due to the replacement of the C-130J Hercules transport planes used for special flying missions with the new Atlas A400M planes.
Citing internal defense documents, UK media reported the potential setback was the direct result of numerous issues that have been detected with the new model.
The new type of transport plane, which is expected to completely take over the C-130J by the end of June, continues to be "plagued with problems," with two-thirds of new UK fleet becoming unfit for flying missions, media reported.
The Atlas A400M is yet to be cleared to perform a number of functions of the C-130J such as dropping a boat out the back of a plane to conduct hostage rescue missions. The government's plan to replace the C-130 with the A400M would leave the UK "dangerously exposed," internal documents reviewed by media detailed.
31 October 2019, 19:51 GMT
The move comes at a time when C-130J transport planes played a crucial role in the UK's efforts to evacuate people from conflict-torn Sudan, with the aircraft now also actively used to deliver military aid to Ukraine, it was reported.
In 2021, the UK air force decided to retire 14 C-130J aircraft within two years, which is more than a decade earlier than planned, under pressure from the government to cut costs. C-130Js are in service in 22 countries around the world. The jet is capable of carrying almost 20 tonnes of payload over a distance of up to 2,700 miles.