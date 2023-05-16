Russian Environmental Watchdog Launches Polar Bear Mascot Contest

“At first glance, it may seem that zoos and Rosprirodnadzor have nothing in common. But this is only at first glance. We have one important mission - the preservation of animals on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. We are responsible for the fate of rare and endangered species of animals, just as you are. And together we are fighting for the conservation of biodiversity. It was with this noble goal that Rosprirodnadzor, together with the Union of Zoos and Aquariums of Russia and the Moscow Zoo, held a unique event, that no one else in the world has done before - we held an on-site training seminar on resolving conflict situations with a polar bear for the first time in the Krasnoyarsk Region.It is in the Krasnoyarsk Region on Dikson Island that we have had several high-profile stories involving a person and a bear over the past year," said Radionova.