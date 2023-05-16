https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/russias-kinzhal-missile-destroys-patriot-system-in-kiev-1110397858.html

Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev

According to Russian ministry of defense, Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed US-made air-defense system in Kiev.

2023-05-16T10:39+0000

2023-05-16T10:39+0000

2023-05-16T11:47+0000

"The high-precision strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that the Russian air defense systems have intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day. In addition, the ministry said that Ukraine lost up to 215 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, while fighting in western part of Atemovsk is ongoing.

