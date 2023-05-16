International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev
Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev
According to Russian ministry of defense, Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed US-made air-defense system in Kiev.
2023-05-16T10:39+0000
2023-05-16T11:47+0000
"The high-precision strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that the Russian air defense systems have intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day. In addition, the ministry said that Ukraine lost up to 215 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, while fighting in western part of Atemovsk is ongoing.
Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev

10:39 GMT 16.05.2023 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 16.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile has destroyed the Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The high-precision strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said that the Russian air defense systems have intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day. In addition, the ministry said that Ukraine lost up to 215 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, while fighting in western part of Atemovsk is ongoing.
