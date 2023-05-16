https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/russias-kinzhal-missile-destroys-patriot-system-in-kiev-1110397858.html
Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev
Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev
According to Russian ministry of defense, Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed US-made air-defense system in Kiev.
2023-05-16T10:39+0000
2023-05-16T10:39+0000
2023-05-16T11:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
kinzhal missile system
patriot missile system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106240/71/1062407119_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_daa67e1ea43e2c2aa9d22a33b2c61d1c.jpg
"The high-precision strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that the Russian air defense systems have intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day. In addition, the ministry said that Ukraine lost up to 215 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, while fighting in western part of Atemovsk is ongoing.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106240/71/1062407119_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa1d90ef58e90920003ab2abf74709f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, special op in ukraine, ukrainian crisis
russia special military operation, special op in ukraine, ukrainian crisis
Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Destroys Patriot System in Kiev
10:39 GMT 16.05.2023 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 16.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile has destroyed the Patriot air defense system in Kiev, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The high-precision strike of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system
in the city of Kiev hit a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said that the Russian air defense systems have intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past day. In addition, the ministry said that Ukraine lost up to 215 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, while fighting in western part of Atemovsk is ongoing.