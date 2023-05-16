https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/secret-service-probing-how-unidentified-man-entered-us-national-security-advisers-home-1110407273.html

Secret Service Probing How Unidentified Man Entered US National Security Adviser's Home

The US Secret Service is investigating how an unidentified man entered US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's home undetected by his security personnel, reported US media, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the intruder appeared to be intoxicated and unaware about where he was, and that there is no evidence the intruder knew Sullivan or was going to attempt to hurt him.The US Secret Service (USSS), in response to this matter, told Sputnik it is examining a security incident that took place at a "protectee site" and opened a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The USSS confirmed the protectee was not harmed.As a precautionary measure, the Secret Service has implemented additional security precautions for Sullivan and his residence while the investigation is ongoing. The White House declined to comment on the matter.The breach comes after an incident last October when an intruder broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, shouting for the whereabouts of the then-House speaker. Pelosi was not home during the attack but the incident highlighted security vulnerabilities for politicians.The Secret Service has faced challenges in recent years due to an expanding list of individuals under their protection and inadequate funding. The agency's budget has lacked ability to keep up with the increased responsibilities, as the number of people under their protection grew substantially from 18 in 2000 up to 27 at present.

