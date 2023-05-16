https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/shoigu-rejects-ukrainian-claims-on-downing-of-six-kinzhal-hypersonic-missiles-1110406121.html

Shoigu Rejects Ukrainian Claims on Downing of Six Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles

Kiev's words about allegedly shooting down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles by their air defense system are not true, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Kiev's words about allegedly shooting down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles by their air defense system are not true, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Sputnik on Tuesday."I have already said it before and I will repeat it again: we have not launched as many Kinzhal missiles as they allegedly shoot down in their statements every time," Shoigu stated. "Moreover, the number of these 'Ukrainian interceptions,' and who really controls the US complexes is still a big question — exceeds our launches by three times. And they mistake the type of missiles all the time. That is why they miss."News stories swept Western media on Tuesday morning following a series of Russian airstrikes in and around the Ukrainian capital city overnight, during which footage was filmed of a flurry of ground-based anti-air missiles being fired at them in response.It's unclear if the two batteries of MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems given to Ukraine by the United States last month were the ones being fired at the Russian missiles, but it was heavily implied that they were. Earlier this month, Kiev did explicitly claim one of the Patriots had downed a Kinzhal missile - Moscow rejected those claims as well, noting the Kinzhal flies more than twice as fast as a Patriot interceptor missile.Ukraine has also used Soviet-made S-200, S-300, and SK12 Kub surface-to-air missile systems, as well as the US-made MIM-23 HAWK system and Stinger shoulder-fired missile.Moscow has said that just one Kinzhal was fired in the Tuesday bombardment and that it succeeded in striking one of the Patriot launchers. The Pentagon has confirmed that a Patriot missile system was damaged in the attack, but denied it was destroyed.

