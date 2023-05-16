https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/the-legacy-media-are-blind-to-the-biden-corruption-1110389699.html
The Legacy Media Are Blind to the Biden Corruption
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the release of the Durham report, and Turkish elections head to runoffs.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the release of the Durham report, and Turkish elections head to runoffs.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Russia Strikes Ukraine's Ammunition, President Zelensky Begs for More Help, and Elections in Turkiye Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of The Final Countdown | TMiller Lite Hates it's Old Advertisement, The Durham Report, and NBC UniversalIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russia attacked along its border, and speculation of depleted uranium in Ukraine. Sonja talked about the video of the Ukrainian ammunition destroyed by Russia and the Western media coverage of President Zelensky's tour in Europe for more weapons. Sonja discussed President Zelensky's meeting with the Pope and the Nazi clothing he wore during the meeting.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about Miller Lite misreading its women's audience, the media coverage of the Durham report, and the Democrat party merging with the intelligence agencies. Manila spoke about the intelligence community's interference in American elections and the media collusion in the 2020 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:41 GMT 16.05.2023 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 16.05.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the release of the Durham report, and Turkish elections head to runoff.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Russia Strikes Ukraine's Ammunition, President Zelensky Begs for More Help, and Elections in Turkiye
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of The Final Countdown | TMiller Lite Hates it's Old Advertisement, The Durham Report, and NBC Universal
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russia attacked along its border, and speculation of depleted uranium in Ukraine. Sonja talked about the video of the Ukrainian ammunition destroyed by Russia and the Western media coverage of President Zelensky's tour in Europe for more weapons. Sonja discussed President Zelensky's meeting with the Pope and the Nazi clothing he wore during the meeting.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about Miller Lite misreading its women's audience, the media coverage of the Durham report, and the Democrat party merging with the intelligence agencies. Manila spoke about the intelligence community's interference in American elections and the media collusion in the 2020 election.
