https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/turkish-election-runoff-zelensky-euro-tour-us-proxy-wars-1110387049.html

Turkish Election Runoff, Zelensky Euro Tour, US Proxy Wars

Turkish Election Runoff, Zelensky Euro Tour, US Proxy Wars

The release and death of a wrongfully convicted man in Tennessee shows the limits of US health care and justice.

2023-05-16T04:27+0000

2023-05-16T04:27+0000

2023-05-16T11:17+0000

political misfits

radio

zimbabwe

ukraine

proxy war

sudan

dnc

primaries

polling

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110386892_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6a980816f4368ebc7091b8d5ad9cb40c.png

Turkish Election Runoff, Zelensky Euro Tour, US Proxy Wars The release and death of a wrongfully convicted man in Tennessee shows the limits of US health care and justice.

Independent investigative journalist and political activist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the weekend’s elections in Turkiye and upcoming elections in Greece, the lack of regulation when it comes to what proxy forces the US can arm around the world, and why the Biden administration wants to allow think tanks to obscure their foreign funding sources.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses support for vigilante justice in the US, what arms Ukraine can expect from Europe in the near future, the stalled investigation into allegations of personal corruption against members of the Biden family, and some Democratic primary polling that should concern President Joe Biden.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the situation in Sudan and the role foreign powers are playing in that conflict, how US proxies contribute to political destabilization and violence, why countries might take steps to restrict foreign NGOs from political activity, and what African nations can do to avoid being used as proxy battlegrounds.The Misfits also discuss immigration statistics after the end of Title 42, the latest Sports Illustrated models, chocolate and cheese confections and the future of the Washington Commanders.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

zimbabwe

ukraine

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, elections in turkey, us proxy wars, how criminal is biden's family, what is going on in sudan