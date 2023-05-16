US Investigation Shows Absurdity of Claims of Russian Interference - Kremlin
It is not the first time that the United States comes to the conclusion that there was no interference from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when commending on a report about absence of ties between the former US president, Donald Trump, and Moscow.
“If you remember, back then we most resolutely denied any accusations in this regard. This is the first point. Secondly, this is not the first time that the Americans have launched a very complex and large-scale investigation, and then in the investigation they come to the conclusion that there is no Russian interference,” Peskov told reporters.
He addied that the investigation showed “absurdity” of accusations of Russian meddling in US elections.
Commenting on CIA launching a Telegram channel, Kremlin spokesman stressed that Western intelligence services do not weaken their activity on the territory of Russia.
Earlier in the day, CIA created a Telegram channel. One of the posts says that the CIA is interested in information, in particular, about the economy or the top leadership of Russia. In another post, the intelligence agency says that "for the first time, CIA is establishing a presence on Telegram – to reach those who feel compelled to engage CIA." According to American media, CIA officials involved in this project said they wanted to get from the Russians information that the United States needs.
"We have not paid attention yet. I do not have information, I do not know, but I am convinced that our special services are properly monitoring this space too, based on the fact, and we all know this very well, that CIA and other Western intelligence services do not weaken their activities on the territory of our country," Peskov told reporters.
Commenting on recent reports about Kiev shelling Belgorod region with prohibited phosphorus shells, Peskov stressed that the aim of special military operation is to prevent such acts, that’s why it will continue.
"In general, we naturally condemn this in the strongest possible terms. The special military operation is ongoing and will continue to prevent this from happening," he stated.
Referring to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman stressed that the contacts are onging and many issues still remain.
“In general, contacts continue … You know that they remain [issues]. There are a lot of questions that relate to our part of the deal. Now time to make a decision,” Peskov told reporters.
The grain deal expires on May 18.