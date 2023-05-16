https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-investigation-shows-absurdity-of-claims-of-russian-interference---kremlin-1110397978.html

US Investigation Shows Absurdity of Claims of Russian Interference - Kremlin

US Investigation Shows Absurdity of Claims of Russian Interference - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that recent investigation on US elections in 2016 shows the absurdity of claims about Russian meddling.

He addied that the investigation showed “absurdity” of accusations of Russian meddling in US elections.Commenting on CIA launching a Telegram channel, Kremlin spokesman stressed that Western intelligence services do not weaken their activity on the territory of Russia.Earlier in the day, CIA created a Telegram channel. One of the posts says that the CIA is interested in information, in particular, about the economy or the top leadership of Russia. In another post, the intelligence agency says that "for the first time, CIA is establishing a presence on Telegram – to reach those who feel compelled to engage CIA." According to American media, CIA officials involved in this project said they wanted to get from the Russians information that the United States needs.Commenting on recent reports about Kiev shelling Belgorod region with prohibited phosphorus shells, Peskov stressed that the aim of special military operation is to prevent such acts, that’s why it will continue.Referring to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman stressed that the contacts are onging and many issues still remain.The grain deal expires on May 18.

