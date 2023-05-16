https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-nato-trying-to-turn-central-asian-into-foothold-to-threaten-russia-1110394510.html
US, NATO Trying to Turn Central Asian Into Foothold to Threaten Russia
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, West us trying to turn Central Asian region into a foothold to threaten Russian southern borders.
The US and NATO are trying to engage Central Asian countries in so-called partner programs and trainings and do not stop speaking about the resumption of joint exercises in the region and the deployment of their military infrastructure, the diplomat said. "These efforts obviously aim at containing Russia, separating the region from our country and gradually turning it into a springboard for threatening our southern borders," Galuzin said at Valdai Discussion Club.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and NATO are trying to turn the Central Asian region into a foothold for threatening Russia's southern borders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
The US and NATO are trying to engage Central Asian countries in so-called partner programs and trainings and do not stop speaking about the resumption of joint exercises in the region and the deployment of their military infrastructure, the diplomat said.
"These efforts obviously aim at containing Russia, separating the region from our country and gradually turning it into a springboard for threatening our southern borders," Galuzin said at Valdai Discussion Club.