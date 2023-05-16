International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-nato-trying-to-turn-central-asian-into-foothold-to-threaten-russia-1110394510.html
US, NATO Trying to Turn Central Asian Into Foothold to Threaten Russia
US, NATO Trying to Turn Central Asian Into Foothold to Threaten Russia
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, West us trying to turn Central Asian region into a foothold to threaten Russian southern borders.
2023-05-16T06:01+0000
2023-05-16T06:01+0000
world
nato
russia-nato showdown
us
central asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107128/57/1071285750_0:59:1125:692_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3dcef3300a597aeb5f9f27c88c5df3.jpg
The US and NATO are trying to engage Central Asian countries in so-called partner programs and trainings and do not stop speaking about the resumption of joint exercises in the region and the deployment of their military infrastructure, the diplomat said. "These efforts obviously aim at containing Russia, separating the region from our country and gradually turning it into a springboard for threatening our southern borders," Galuzin said at Valdai Discussion Club.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russo-chinese-military-cooperation-to-ensure-world-peace-1109597106.html
central asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107128/57/1071285750_63:0:1063:750_1920x0_80_0_0_42b12ed73e87b27964c62ac69a5ceca4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nato, collective west, central asia, russia-nato showdown
us, nato, collective west, central asia, russia-nato showdown

US, NATO Trying to Turn Central Asian Into Foothold to Threaten Russia

06:01 GMT 16.05.2023
© Flickr / Abayomi Azikiwe / US predator drone unleashing the hellfire missile. This weapon deployed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Pentagon has killed thousands. The Obama administration has increased its usage in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.
US predator drone unleashing the hellfire missile. This weapon deployed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Pentagon has killed thousands. The Obama administration has increased its usage in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2023
© Flickr / Abayomi Azikiwe /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US and NATO are trying to turn the Central Asian region into a foothold for threatening Russia's southern borders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.
The US and NATO are trying to engage Central Asian countries in so-called partner programs and trainings and do not stop speaking about the resumption of joint exercises in the region and the deployment of their military infrastructure, the diplomat said.
In this April 26, 2012 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese navy's missile destroyer DDG-112 Harbin fires a shell during the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
Military
Russo-Chinese Military Cooperation to Ensure World Peace
17 April, 16:15 GMT
"These efforts obviously aim at containing Russia, separating the region from our country and gradually turning it into a springboard for threatening our southern borders," Galuzin said at Valdai Discussion Club.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала