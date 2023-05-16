https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-not-making-correct-judgment-on-russia-china-relations-1110395445.html

US Not Making Correct Judgment on Russia-China Relations

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei stated that judging Russia-China Relations from the standpoint of Cold War is fundamentally wrong.

Milley has said that the United States will do everything to interfere with the strategic military alliance between Russia and China. "The message and argumentation of those who judge others by themselves, follow the limited and outdated Cold War bloc thinking, look at China with concern and assess Russia-China relations, is wrong. Of course, they cannot make a correct judgment," the spokesman told a briefing.

