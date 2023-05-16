https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-not-making-correct-judgment-on-russia-china-relations-1110395445.html
US Not Making Correct Judgment on Russia-China Relations
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei stated that judging Russia-China Relations from the standpoint of Cold War is fundamentally wrong.
Milley has said that the United States will do everything to interfere with the strategic military alliance between Russia and China. "The message and argumentation of those who judge others by themselves, follow the limited and outdated Cold War bloc thinking, look at China with concern and assess Russia-China relations, is wrong. Of course, they cannot make a correct judgment," the spokesman told a briefing.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Those who look at the Russia-China relations following the course of the Cold War can not make right judgments, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday, commenting on US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley’s statement about Moscow-Beijing alliance.
Milley has said that the United States will do everything to interfere with the strategic military alliance between Russia and China.
"The message and argumentation of those who judge others by themselves, follow the limited and outdated Cold War bloc thinking, look at China with concern and assess Russia-China relations, is wrong. Of course, they cannot make a correct judgment," the spokesman told a briefing.