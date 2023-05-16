International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-not-making-correct-judgment-on-russia-china-relations-1110395445.html
US Not Making Correct Judgment on Russia-China Relations
US Not Making Correct Judgment on Russia-China Relations
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei stated that judging Russia-China Relations from the standpoint of Cold War is fundamentally wrong.
2023-05-16T09:14+0000
2023-05-16T09:14+0000
world
russia
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101972/89/1019728957_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e77c37cf56293b3a8de38094660b2.jpg
Milley has said that the United States will do everything to interfere with the strategic military alliance between Russia and China. "The message and argumentation of those who judge others by themselves, follow the limited and outdated Cold War bloc thinking, look at China with concern and assess Russia-China relations, is wrong. Of course, they cannot make a correct judgment," the spokesman told a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/russia-china-trade-up-413-to-7315-billion-1110210543.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101972/89/1019728957_246:0:4043:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_31d9096e8658f48dcaca33f83f2fc02a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, us, nato, asia
russia, china, us, nato, asia

US Not Making Correct Judgment on Russia-China Relations

09:14 GMT 16.05.2023
© Flickr / Mark TurnerIn an interview with China National Radio published Sunday, Professor Jin Canrong of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University explained why Russia and China have a shared sense of historical memory regarding the Second World War, and why the partnership between the two countries is likely to be a lasting one.
In an interview with China National Radio published Sunday, Professor Jin Canrong of the Institute of International Relations at Renmin University explained why Russia and China have a shared sense of historical memory regarding the Second World War, and why the partnership between the two countries is likely to be a lasting one. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2023
© Flickr / Mark Turner
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Those who look at the Russia-China relations following the course of the Cold War can not make right judgments, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Tuesday, commenting on US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley’s statement about Moscow-Beijing alliance.
Milley has said that the United States will do everything to interfere with the strategic military alliance between Russia and China.
Russia and China 2022 Bilateral Trade Dynamics - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
Economy
Russia-China Trade Up 41.3% to $73.15 Billion
9 May, 05:16 GMT
"The message and argumentation of those who judge others by themselves, follow the limited and outdated Cold War bloc thinking, look at China with concern and assess Russia-China relations, is wrong. Of course, they cannot make a correct judgment," the spokesman told a briefing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала