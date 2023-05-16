https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-politicizes-issue-of-consular-access-to-wsj-reporter-gershkovich--1110396188.html
US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
US politicizes the issue of consular access to arrested WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich caught red-handed while collecting classified data on Russian military-industrial complex.
2023-05-16T09:48+0000
2023-05-16T09:48+0000
2023-05-16T09:48+0000
russia
evan gershkovich
espionage
classified information
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg
"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in Yekaterinburg (Russia) while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to FSB, Gershkovich was collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex. Moscow officials stress that he was caught red-handed. Nevertheless, the consular access has been granted to the arrested journalist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230330/what-is-known-about-wsj-journalists-detention-in-russia-1108960804.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_794a339f8e55d4dbacae035293728478.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, evan gershkovich, consular access, espionage, military-industrial complex
us, evan gershkovich, consular access, espionage, military-industrial complex
US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is being politicized by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.
WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in Yekaterinburg (Russia) while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to FSB, Gershkovich was collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex. Moscow officials stress that he was caught red-handed. Nevertheless, the consular access has been granted to the arrested journalist.