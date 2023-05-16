https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-politicizes-issue-of-consular-access-to-wsj-reporter-gershkovich--1110396188.html

US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich

US politicizes the issue of consular access to arrested WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich caught red-handed while collecting classified data on Russian military-industrial complex.

"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in Yekaterinburg (Russia) while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to FSB, Gershkovich was collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex. Moscow officials stress that he was caught red-handed. Nevertheless, the consular access has been granted to the arrested journalist.

