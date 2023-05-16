International
US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in Yekaterinburg (Russia) while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to FSB, Gershkovich was collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex. Moscow officials stress that he was caught red-handed. Nevertheless, the consular access has been granted to the arrested journalist.
09:48 GMT 16.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is being politicized by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.
WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested by FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) in March in Yekaterinburg (Russia) while trying to obtain classified information for the US. According to FSB, Gershkovich was collecting data on Russian military-industrial complex. Moscow officials stress that he was caught red-handed. Nevertheless, the consular access has been granted to the arrested journalist.
Sputnik Explains
What is Known About WSJ Journalist's Arrest in Russia
30 March, 14:22 GMT
