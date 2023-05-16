https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/watch-russian-mt-12-rapira-guns-batter-ukranian-positions-1110400441.html

Watch Russian MT-12 Rapira Guns Batter Ukranian Positions

The gun primarily uses an OF15 high-explosive shell, weighing almost 30 kg, with 16.7 kg of explosive filler inside and can be fired at ranges up to 8.2 kilometers.

The Russian Defense Ministry has shared video footage of Russian artillery hammering enemy positions with high-explosive (HE) shells from cover during the special military operation in Ukraine. The clip posted by the military shows servicemen firing MT-12 Rapira towed guns (also known as 2А29 or Т-12А).The MT-12 is a classic Soviet anti-tank gun, still very effective as a light artillery piece, given that it has a relatively large 100mm caliber for its weight.

