What The Media Misses in Coverage About Jordan Neely

What The Media Misses in Coverage About Jordan Neely

Rest In Peace Kalief Browder, Attacks on Black Voting Rights, New Revelations In Jovenel Moise Assassination Case

What The Media Misses In Coverage About Jordan Neely Rest In Peace Kalief Browder, Attacks on LGBTQ and Black Voting Rights Are Intertwined, New Revelations In Jovenel Moise Assassination Case

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the anniversary of the arrest of Kalief Browder, who died after his incarceration on Rikers Island, how it compares with the killing of Jordan Neely, and how both cases showcase the brutality that the capitalist system depends on.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room and Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the silencing of Montana state representative Zooey Zephyr and how the movement fought back against this silencing, how this anti-democratic action fits in with other attacks on trans and Black legislators throughout the country, and how the attacks against Black people must be met with a broad-based working class movement.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss revelations in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise alleging that the accused assassins expected support from embassy officials in Haiti, how this alleged involvement of embassies would fit into the history of intervention in Haiti and how it compares with efforts to remove former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, and how those historical narratives have changed to fit today’s situation as the west continues its attempts to use Haiti for its broader geopolitical designs.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the killing of Jordan Neely in New York and what’s missing in mainstream media narratives which attempt to justify vigilantism, Joe Biden’s speech at Howard University’s commencement and why his efforts to garner support from young Black voters are failing, and the troubling surge in reported cases of child labor in the US and how the economic war on the working class is facilitating it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

