https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/world-record-us-professor-marks-74-days-of-life-under-the-sea-1110391639.html
World Record: US Professor Marks 74 Days of Life Under the Sea
World Record: US Professor Marks 74 Days of Life Under the Sea
University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep Sea and a member of the Neptune 100 research project, has broken the existing world record for the longest time underwater.
2023-05-16T02:11+0000
2023-05-16T02:11+0000
2023-05-16T02:06+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
florida
neptune
diving
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110391470_54:0:1121:600_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f969d9132422e0e686a35164b67243.png
A US professor was recently proclaimed as the only person in the world to stay underwater for more than 74 days. The previous record was set in 2014, when another scientist lived underwater for 73 days, 2 hours and 34 minutes.The explorer has been living in the Jules underwater capsule off the coast of Florida since March 1, 2023, with a goal to spend 100 days underwater, that is, until June 9. Since the start of March, Dituri has conducted daily experiments and collected a variety of medical data - changes in weight, muscle structure, blood pressure, vision and hearing, recording all observations in a diary. He also keeps sleep and stress logs.Additionally, from his temporary underwater accommodation, where he has internet access, the professor teaches his own course at the University of South Florida and gives public lectures about the current project.University officials believe the experiment has the potential to prove that life under water is indeed possible and may even prevent diseases associated with aging. Scientists attribute this to Dituri's own findings: he noticed that cells doubled in size within five days under high pressure.
florida
neptune
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110391470_187:0:987:600_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc6bc54a19f46819542274114b40f52.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dr deep sea, university of south florida professor joseph dituri, will people live under the sea, neptune 100 research project, how is it to live under the sea
dr deep sea, university of south florida professor joseph dituri, will people live under the sea, neptune 100 research project, how is it to live under the sea
World Record: US Professor Marks 74 Days of Life Under the Sea
University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep Sea and a member of the Neptune 100 research project, has broken the existing world record for the longest time underwater.
A US professor was recently proclaimed as the only person in the world to stay underwater for more than 74 days. The previous record was set in 2014, when another scientist lived underwater for 73 days, 2 hours and 34 minutes.
"The record is a small bump and I really appreciate it," Dituri said. "I’m honored to have it, but we still have more science to do."
The explorer has been living in the Jules underwater capsule off the coast of Florida since March 1, 2023, with a goal to spend 100 days underwater, that is, until June 9. Since the start of March, Dituri has conducted daily experiments and collected a variety of medical data - changes in weight, muscle structure, blood pressure, vision and hearing, recording all observations in a diary. He also keeps sleep and stress logs.
Additionally, from his temporary underwater accommodation, where he has internet access, the professor teaches his own course at the University of South Florida and gives public lectures about the current project.
"The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun," he told media. "The sun has been a major factor in my life – I usually go to the gym at five and then I come back out and watch the sunrise."
University officials believe the experiment has the potential to prove that life under water is indeed possible and may even prevent diseases associated with aging. Scientists attribute this to Dituri's own findings: he noticed that cells doubled in size within five days under high pressure.