World Record: US Professor Marks 74 Days of Life Under the Sea

University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri, also known as Dr. Deep Sea and a member of the Neptune 100 research project, has broken the existing world record for the longest time underwater.

A US professor was recently proclaimed as the only person in the world to stay underwater for more than 74 days. The previous record was set in 2014, when another scientist lived underwater for 73 days, 2 hours and 34 minutes.The explorer has been living in the Jules underwater capsule off the coast of Florida since March 1, 2023, with a goal to spend 100 days underwater, that is, until June 9. Since the start of March, Dituri has conducted daily experiments and collected a variety of medical data - changes in weight, muscle structure, blood pressure, vision and hearing, recording all observations in a diary. He also keeps sleep and stress logs.Additionally, from his temporary underwater accommodation, where he has internet access, the professor teaches his own course at the University of South Florida and gives public lectures about the current project.University officials believe the experiment has the potential to prove that life under water is indeed possible and may even prevent diseases associated with aging. Scientists attribute this to Dituri's own findings: he noticed that cells doubled in size within five days under high pressure.

